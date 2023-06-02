Why GTA Online Time Trials are the best way to earn money after the latest update

The GTA Online Time Trials are among the most underrated missions, and there are valid reasons for this. Although they are the fastest solo money-making methods in the multiplayer game, most players avoid them. However, after the most recent weekly update on June 1, 2023, Rockstar Games added greater value to the Time Trail missions by offering 2X$ and RP. The increased rewards will be in effect until June 7, 2023, and they should not be overlooked this week.

Although the jobs have been in the game since September 2015, only a small percentage of the community completes them on a regular basis. This article explains why all GTA Online players should complete this week's Time Trial missions before the offer expires.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

GTA Online Time Trials can make you a millionaire in a matter of minutes this week

Time Trials are some of the best missions in GTA Online for making quick money. Rockstar Games provides three distinct jobs that players can complete on their own. These are freemode events that take place at predefined locations on the map, and are as follows:

Normal Time Trial

RC Time Trial

HSW Time Trial

Each one is a race mission in which players must compete against the timer. The goal is to get from the starting point to the finish line before the timer runs out. If they successfully complete the race, Rockstar Games will offer them the following rewards (default value):

Normal Time Trial: $100,000

RC Time Trial: $100,000

HSW Time Trial: $250,000

However, since these missions now offer double rewards following the latest GTA Online weekly update, players can win $200,000, $200,000, and $500,000, respectively. Time Trials are worth $900,000 this week, and one must not ignore this great money-grabbing opportunity.

How to play Time Trials in Grand Theft Auto Online

Before starting, it is important to note that the HSW Time Trial is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players. As the name implies, it requires HSW-compatible vehicles in GTA Online, and PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players are yet to receive them in their games.

Nonetheless, they can compete in Normal and RC Time Trials. While the Normal variant allows almost any car or motorcycle (with the exception of a few weaponized and futuristic vehicles), the latter provides a remote-controlled Bandito to finish the race.

Players must open the map and look for a purple stopwatch icon, a remote controller icon, and an H icon with a stopwatch on top. These are the mission spawn points, and they must visit these to begin the races. The community is strongly advised using GTA Online race-compatible vehicles to increase their chances of winning.

