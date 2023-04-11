Fact check: Can you increase daily sell limit in GTA Online?

GTA Online, the multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V, allows one to earn in-game currency through various activities, including selling cars. However, the game imposes a daily sell limit on cars to prevent players from exploiting the system. In recent times, there have been claims on various YouTube videos that it is possible to increase the daily sell limit of cars in GTA Online.

Given the popularity of the game and the importance of accurate information, it is important to verify the accuracy of such claims. In this article, we will assess if it's possible to increase the daily sell limit and provide a solid response based on credible sources.

Note: There's no official way to bypass DSL or increase it, but some glitches allow it. However, we don't recommend doing it at all as it can lead to permanent bans.

Can players bypass daily sell limit (DSL) in GTA Online and sell more cars?

It appears that GTA Online's daily sell limit (DSL) can be increased. According to the YouTuber enujy, the method involves creating a brand new account or using one that has not sold any cars in about a month. The player needs to create a second character, purchase an arena, and fill up all three garages with 27 Deluxe vehicles.

From thereon, they can sell all 27 cars and make a profit of 75 million dollars. The player needs to deposit all the cash into the bank, save the game, and then swap to the second character. They should then delete their second GTA Online character and create a new one, purchase an arena, fill it up with 27 Deluxe vehicles, and wait for 30 real-life hours before selling them. Players can then repeat this process to bypass the daily sell limit.

Another method by a YouTuber known as mrjuna involves creating a new character or using a second character that hasn't sold any vehicles for at least 30 days. From thereon, players can sell up to 30 vehicles in a 30-hour period without being restricted by the DSL. The recommended approach is to sell 30 Deluxo cars, which can generate a significant amount of money. The video suggests that players can use the Arena to store vehicles and perform the Frozen Money glitch to duplicate money.

Maximum DSL

The maximum daily sell limit that can be bypassed through this glitch appears to be 30 GTA Online cars. However, it is important to note that this isn't the legitimate maximum daily sell limit set by the game developers, which is reportedly eight cars per 30 hours. For now, it seems as if players cannot go over this duped limit.

It is important to note that the authenticity of this method cannot be verified, and it is possible that using such a method may lead to a ban from GTA Online. Moreover, Rockstar Games frequently updates the game to prevent players from exploiting the system.

Therefore, it is recommended to avoid using any methods that claim to bypass the daily sell limit and instead follow the rules and regulations.

Poll : Will you try this DSL bypass glitch in GTA Online? Yeah! Never. 0 votes