GTA Online: How to swap between characters

GTA Online players have the ability to swap between their characters. For the record, this isn't the same as switching to a GTA 5 protagonist.

GTA Online allows players to control more than one character. Both of them share a bank account. The second character will also have the same level as the first, at least during the time they're created.

Sometimes, a player just wants to swap between two different characters. Perhaps they want to play as a female character or they may want to roleplay like somebody else. There's always a good reason to have a second character in GTA Online.

How to swap characters in GTA Online

Go to the Pause Menu

This is where the magic happens (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above screenshot serves as a visual guide for GTA Online players.

Players can get started by selecting the pause screen. They should then click on the second tab, "Online," and scroll down to where it says "Swap Character." That's all they really need to do. Of course, they should be careful not to get attacked while doing so since pausing the game only affects the player.

Rockstar Games will ask them for a confirmation to swap characters. Players must accept this before they can make their second character. Once that is taken care of, players can always swap between the two characters.

How to create a second character in GTA Online

Players will now be redirected towards the creation suite. Here, they just need to do what they did with their first character. Of course, they can make the second character look completely different.

For example, players can go for a different gender or skin color. They can also make them look funny. That's what makes swapped characters so interesting.

Some players want to immerse themselves by playing as different protagonists. The first character could be a rugged biker outlaw, while the second could be a sleazy nightclub owner.

Players might focus solely on those aspects rather than sharing these careers side by side. Again, roleplaying has exploded in popularity over the last few years.

Similarities and differences between swapped characters

As previously stated, these swapped characters will share a linked bank account. GTA Online players should keep this in mind whenever they buy anything.

The second character's level will also be copied over from the first. For this reason, players should wait until Rank 100 before creating their swapped character. This is where players will unlock the vast majority of content in the game, such as vehicle upgrades in the custom mod shops.

The main difference between swapped characters is the purchased items. They will not share the same vehicles, weapons or properties. These characters will have to go their own way. It's a reliable way of owning different apartments without having a particular limit.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far