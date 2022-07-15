How to sell cars in GTA Online without waiting for cooldown

GTA Online offers many ways for players to earn money and hustle their way up in the game.

One such way is to sell vehicles at Los Santos Customs in the Rockstar’s open world of Los Santos. It is considered one of the quickest ways to earn cash without much effort. Players can sell either a stolen car or an owned one, but whatever they do, there’s a limit to selling cars per day.

However, the new glitch allows players to sell unlimited cars in the game without a cooldown. Here's everything about selling cars, the cooldown period, and how to bypass it.

Exploring how selling cars works in GTA Online

Players have a lot of freedom when selling cars to earn quick cash in GTA Online. They can either steal a nice vehicle from an NPC in the game or sell the one they already own. Though it’s the quickest way to earn money, it’s not as simple as the Interaction Menu.

Here is a step-by-step guide to selling cars in GTA Online:

Select a car to sell and enter it. Head to the nearest Los Santos Customs. In the menu, scroll down and select “Sell.” Now select “Sell Vehicle” to confirm it.

Players can then see the amount received by selling the car. The amount varies depending on the vehicle. However, it is also based on the condition of the vehicle. Damaged cars do not generate good revenue for sale. The best way to deal with it is to repair the car before selling it, especially when it’s customized.

Players should note that not every car can be sold. Vehicles purchased for free won’t be accepted by LS Customs. Similarly, few supercars or exotic vehicles are considered “too hot” to sell if they are stolen, such as the Infernus and Cheetah.

However, every player in GTA Online has a daily sell-limit according to their in-game profile and progression. There’s a cooldown period after successfully selling a vehicle. Sometimes the limit is one vehicle, and other times it’s up to five, after which the cooldown period starts.

A new glitch allows players to sell a vehicle without cooldown

Players can now bypass the cooldown with the help of a simple glitch present in GTA Online.

Here’s what players need to do to sell cars without a cooldown:

Choose a car to sell. Drive it to the nearest Los Santos Customs. Repair the car if needed. Go to the “Sell” option. Select “Sell Vehicle” to sell. Once the money is added to the account, quickly press the PSN button or Xbox button to go back to the console’s menu. Go to Settings and disconnect the Internet. Close GTA Online completely. Connect the Internet back. Load into an Invite-only session of GTA 5 Online. Sell another car. Repeat the above steps.

Players are advised to use the Los Santos Customs, located at the top left of the map, due to its shorter loading times. They should also note not to overuse this glitch as it may lead to consequences if Rockstar’s servers notice it.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

In the end, Grand Theft Auto Online is filled with many glitches that players can use to gain an advantage. However, it’s just a matter of time before Rockstar notices a glitch and fixes it via regular game updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far