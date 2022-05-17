How do GTA Online players get suspended or banned?

GTA Online should know the risks of a potential suspension or ban.

Rockstar doesn't play around when they deliver these punishments. If they feel like a player is cheating, or has engaged in unruly behavior, then a suspension or ban is very likely. The former is temporary while the latter is permanent.

Of course, the system isn't perfect by any means. Sometimes it's too strict with its ban requirements. If they feel it wasn't a ban-worthy offense, players might take issue. That's a lot of progress that can be lost through a suspension.

How do players get suspended or banned in GTA Online? Here's what they need to know

Rockstar introduced their current policy back in 2016. By this point, it's been around longer than the original. Players should familiarize themselves with the policy, just to be on the safe side.

Differences between a suspension and a ban

GTA Online players who have been suspended will have to wait 30 days. In the meantime, they cannot access the game. They will also lose all their progress, which includes the following:

Money

In-game stats

Personal vehicles

Inventory items

Various properties

After 30 days have passed, the suspended players may continue. However, they will only be given a single chance. The second time will result in an immediate ban, which lasts indefinitely. Players will be asked to return to GTA 5, unless they have a standalone version of GTA Online.

It should be noted that Rockstar may issue bans for more serious crimes, which means a suspension won't be needed.

This is how players get suspended or banned

Here is what Rockstar Support lists as reasons for a suspension or ban:

Modding tools

Exploiting game mechanics

Manipulated game data

Ruining another player's experience

Some players may have issues with the last point, given the number of griefers in GTA Online. Rockstar doesn't clarify what they mean by "interfering" with another player's gameplay.

With that said, toxic behavior may be a good enough reason. Those who threaten anybody in a text or voice chat will be subject to a report. Whether or not Rockstar will respond is a different story.

Players cannot appeal

Whenever a player is banned, that's pretty much it for them. The support team for Rockstar Games had the following to say about potential appeals:

"All GTA Online suspension and banning decisions are final and may not be appealed."

At this point, Rockstar won't be changing their minds.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul