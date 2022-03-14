GTA Online next-gen version release date: How to pre-order, download, file size and more

The patience of the huge GTA community has finally paid off as GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is finally being launched across the globe. Along with the release of the highly anticipated edition, players are especially curious about the newly announced standalone GTA Online along with where to download it from, among other things.

This article covers all the technical details such as file size, download methods, prices, and more about this new edition of the standalone Online mode.

All the details for GTA Online's standalone release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S: How to obtain, storage size, and more

How to pre-order and download the game

Since the next-gen console edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 is already out in certain regions, few players are likely to pre-order them. Nevertheless, there are no extra costs for pre-ordering and hence, buying it after release is no different. Currently, there are two variations of the game that are available for sale.

The standalone GTA Online is free on PS5 and a bit cheaper than the base game on Xbox Series X/S. To buy it for the Xbox Series X/S, players have to visit the Microsoft Store website or the Xbox store from their consoles. Xbox players can access order the US version of GTA Online using this link.

Meanwhile, PS5 owners will have to go to the old-gen version's product page for their console and choose the next-gen version using the [...] menu.

File size

The next-gen titles will take up a significant amount of space and are slightly bigger than the PS4 and Xbox One's last-gen equivalents. On the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the main game (Story Mode + Online) takes up the following amount of space:

86.837 GB on the PlayStation 5

87.81 GB on the Xbox Series X/S

The file size for the standalone online game is currently unknown, but it will obviously take up less space than the base game.

Prices and other details

Fortunately for GTA fans, there's a 50% discount on the games till June 14, 2022:

PlayStation 5:

GTA Online (standalone) - Free

Xbox Series X/S:

GTA Online (standalone) - $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / AU $15.47

As of writing this article, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 is only available in New Zealand. Players from New Zealand can install and play the game right now, although players around the world can also exploit a trick to do the same.

The game offers several new vehicles, graphics modes, and performance improvements. It brings in five new and exclusive vehicles, a new auto shop for upgrading these vehicles, and a brand new feature called Career Builder.

Edited by Atul S