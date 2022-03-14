How to play GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced before its release date

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 is almost here, with many countries having less than an hour to go for the launch. Since Rockstar is not releasing the game at the same time in every country, Australia and New Zealand will get it much sooner.

Players can, however, get access to the next-gen GTA 5 ahead of their local release times by using a clever and simple trick. All they have to do is set their console to New Zealand time, and this article explains how to do so.

How to get GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S before anyone else by changing the console time

For PS5 players

If you're on Xbox, all you have to do is change your console region to New Zealand. You don't have to do anything else. For PS5 users, you'll need to set up a new PSN account with the country set in New Zealand, after it's set up you'll have to get the online standalone edition.If you're on Xbox, all you have to do is change your console region to New Zealand. You don't have to do anything else.

PS5 players can change their console time by creating a new PSN account with New Zealand as the preferred country/region. This can be achieved using several methods. One option is to visit the website itself (link here):

Upon clicking on the given link, players must select Create .

. Then, on each screen, they must enter their information and preferences before selecting Next.

Finally, players must check their email for a verification message and follow the given instructions to verify their email address.

This process can also be followed from the PS5 console itself:

Players must select the profile picture from the home screen.

Then, they have to go to Switch User > Add User > Get Started from the drop-down menu.

> > from the drop-down menu. From the sign-in screen, players must then choose Create an Account and fill in with the required information.

and fill in with the required information. Finally, they need to verify their email usIng the same method as given before.

Once this is done, players must first redeem the standalone GTA Online, which is free of cost for PlayStation 5 players.

For Xbox Series X/S players

Xbox Series X/S players only need to change their region to New Zealand. Here are the necessary steps to do so on the console:

Players must press the Xbox button on their controller, go to their account, and select Settings .

. From here, they must navigate to System > Language & location. From here, players can choose the language and region from the relevant drop-down menus.

> Language & location. From here, players can choose the language and region from the relevant drop-down menus. The settings will be changed to the specified language/region after restarting the console.

Note: These steps are not guaranteed to work for all players, although they have worked for most. Additionally, players are advised to change the region at their own discretion.

