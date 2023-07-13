Rockstar Games gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles throughout July 19, 2023

Rockstar Games is currently offering huge discounts on many GTA Online vehicles that players know and love. From now until July 13, 2023, you can get up to 40% off on some of the best rides the game can offer, from Mammoth and Ocelot to Overflod, Enus, and Cheval. If players are looking to expand their car collection or want a new aircraft to fly in the skies of Los Santos, it is the best time to do so.

The new weekly event will end on July 19, 2023, after which the discounts will change.

Best time to buy new GTA Online vehicles is here (July 13 – July 19)

Rockstar Games released the brand new GTA Online weekly update today, and players have a fantastic opportunity to claim the best discounts on select vehicles. Here's a complete list of discounts available this week that you should check out:

Mammoth Streamer216 (20% off) – $1,790,400

(20% off) – $1,790,400 Enus Deity (30% off) – $1,291,500 - $968,625

(30% off) – $1,291,500 - $968,625 Cheval Taipan (30% off) – $1,386,000

(30% off) – $1,386,000 Mammoth Tula (30% off) – $2,870,000 - $2,152,500

(30% off) – $2,870,000 - $2,152,500 Ocelot Swinger (40% off) – $545,400

(40% off) – $545,400 Överflöd Imorgon (40% off) – $1,299,000

(40% off) – $1,299,000 Avenger Lock-on Jammer Upgrade (30% off) – $245,000

(30% off) – $245,000 Avenger Stealth Module Upgrade (30% off) – $245,000

Which is the best thing to buy on discounts this week?

Players can buy the Mammoth Streamer 216 aircraft this week, now at a 20% discount. It is a 4-seater twin-engine turboprop plane recently added with the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The vehicle seems inspired by the real-life de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter. Along with an extended fuselage, the Streamer 216 offers conventional doors for its cockpit area. There are many square-shaped windows on the aircraft, complementing its overall look.

On the performance front, the plane offers good acceleration and a top speed of 143.00 mph (230.14 km/h). It gives the same kind of decent handling as that of a Mogul or Cuban 800 aircraft. Like its real-life inspiration, the Streamer 216 has Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) capabilities, allowing players to take off quickly on a shorter runway.

Its tricycle undercarriage also helps in keeping the plane stable on uneven terrain.

Interested buyers can get it from Warstock Cache & Carry for a discounted price of $1,790,400 in GTA Online this week.

