Armored Trucks finally returns in GTA Online with 2x bonuses in the new update today

GTA Online Armored Trucks has just made its long-awaited return with the brand new weekly update today as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC drip-feed content. From now till July 19, 2023, Rockstar Games is giving double cash and RP to all players who find these armored trucks spawning randomly throughout Los Santos and rob them.

The Armored Trucks were originally a part of GTA Online; however, it was later removed for PS4 and Xbox One players with the Freemode Events update in 2015.

GTA Online Armored Trucks are back with 2x bonuses this week with the new update

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Armoured Trucks are back



Cooldown: 20 minutes

Availability: 10 minutes

Duration: 15 minutes

Cash Reward: $50,000



3x GTA$ & RP

- Tiny Racers Adv Mode



2x GTA$ & RP

- Armoured Trucks

- Running Back Adv Mode



Issi Classic & Special Vehicle Races are back

#GTAOnline [July 13 - 20]Armoured Trucks are backCooldown: 20 minutesAvailability: 10 minutesDuration: 15 minutesCash Reward: $50,0003x GTA$ & RP- Tiny Racers Adv Mode2x GTA$ & RP- Armoured Trucks- Running Back Adv ModeIssi Classic & Special Vehicle Races are back [July 13 - 20]Armoured Trucks are backCooldown: 20 minutesAvailability: 10 minutesDuration: 15 minutesCash Reward: $50,0003x GTA$ & RP- Tiny Racers Adv Mode2x GTA$ & RP- Armoured Trucks- Running Back Adv ModeIssi Classic & Special Vehicle Races are back#GTAOnline https://t.co/vheFNaXGLH

After almost eight years, Rockstar Games has added Armored Trucks back to the game’s open world. To celebrate this big moment, the developer also offers double bonuses for looting these vehicles for the next seven days. These vehicles are considered promising targets and one of the easy ways to make money in the game. However, players must be careful as Los Santos Police Department (LSPD) will try to stop you if alerted.

Stockades, the large-sized armored commercial vans, will be used for this event, which can spawn in random locations throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. These can usually be found within a block of players’ locations via a specific icon on the map and a message similar to this:

“Armored Trucks are shown on the Radar by [icon]. They carry cash which can be stolen.”

The new GTA Online weekly update gives players three different options to rob the trucks and collect cash inside them:

Using a Shotgun to open the truck’s doors when it is stationary Using a Sticky Bomb planted/thrown on the back doors of the truck Using a Heavy Sniper Rifle to shoot the doors.

As soon as the truck gets attacked, the driver will increase the vehicle’s speed and escape from the situation while players get a 3-star Wanted Level immediately. This will notify all other players in the Grand Theft Auto 5’s online lobby.

A money bag will drop from the vehicle on a successful attempt, giving players $50,000 cash every time.

Moreover, the new GTA Online Podium car has also been added with the latest update, allowing Armored Vehicle Robbers to collect a brand new ride for their collection.

Poll : Are you excited to see the Armored Trucks back in GTA Online? Yes No 2 votes