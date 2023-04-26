How to level up fast in GTA Online in 5 easy ways

The grind fest in GTA Online is not only limited to earnings but to leveling up in the game as well. Rockstar Games has employed a distinctive process where players have to earn Reputation Points or RP to progress through each level. While new players can easily surpass multiple lower levels, higher-ranked players must grind for several hours to pass one level. Similar to earning money, the game offers a number of ways to farm RP.

This article lists five simple methods for new and experienced players to earn Reputation Points and level up quickly in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 useful methods to level up fast in GTA Online

1) Spin the Lucky Wheel

The Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort is one of the best ways to earn money, RP, and other rewards in the multiplayer game. While most gamers use it to win the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online, new players can also use it to gain RP. The Lucky Wheel has 20 rewards, five of which are Reputation Points.

Players can earn anywhere from 2500 to 15,000 RP with a daily spin. It has a 25% chance of landing on any of the RP slots. Furthermore, winning other rewards grants players a few Reputation Points, which can be useful for quickly leveling up.

2) Complete Daily Objectives

The Daily Objectives are one of the most underrated features in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added them to the game in March 2015 with the Heists Update. This is a great way to earn extra cash in the game while getting RP to level up.

Each player receives three random tasks every day, the completion of which grants $30,000 and 5000 RP on the first day. If you do them daily, your cash and RP rewards will grow significantly.

After completing all three for seven days in a row, players will receive $150,000 and 20,000 RP. Additionally, if you keep the streak going for 28 days, you'll be rewarded with $750,000 and 50,000 RP.

3) Complete Heists

Heists are one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online and level up quickly. If you are a new player, purchase any High-end Apartments in the game to unlock the following heists:

The Fleeca Job The Prison Break The Humane Labs Raid Series A Funding The Pacific Standard

These heists are relatively easier than the other heists in GTA Online and provide a lot of cash and RP rewards. Completing them also unlocks a number of achievements that grant additional RP and money. New players who want to farm these quickly must complete these heist missions.

4) Join an Organization as an Associate

While players can register as a CEO in GTA Online and do various jobs to earn cash and RP, they can also join other players' Organizations as Associates to earn quick rewards. The game rewards Associates with cash and RP every few minutes for being a part of the Organization.

Although the exact reward amounts are currently unknown, RP is rewarded more frequently than cash, and low-level players can easily level up one or two ranks within an hour. You can also help the CEO with missions to earn more RP.

5) Participate in double or triple money and RP missions

Increased reward missions are some of the best ways to make quick money in GTA Online and level up in 2023. Each week, Rockstar Games increases the rewards for specific missions, allowing players to grind to gain the most RP.

While most missions pay 1.5x RP in Hard Mode, if they provide 2x or 3x rewards by default, you can choose Hard Mode to gain more Reputation Points. Adversary Modes are the most popular among GTA Online players to earn RP, and Rockstar also frequently boosts their rewards.

