"We're continuing to see strong growth in GTA+": Take-Two Interactive's CEO reveals a surge in the monthly subscription rate

Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has recently revealed that GTA+ is performing well as of the Earnings Call on August 8, 2023. This subscription is currently only available for GTA Online players on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Yet, according to Strauss Zelnick, it continues to get more subscribers every quarter. No exact figures were provided.

There are still no discussions about whether the service will become available on PC, PS4, or Xbox One. Everything discussed in this article is available on Take-Two Interactive's official Q1 2024 Quarterly Earnings website, specifically under the "Q1 2024 Prepared Remarks" file.

GTA+ continues to get a surge of subscribers every quarter, according to Take-Two Interactive's CEO

This service offers new benefits every month (Image via Rockstar Games)

The full quote from the Q1 2024 Prepared Remarks file states:

"GTA+, Rockstar's premium membership service for GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, offered exclusive options for members to test drive and purchase an array of vehicles, and we are continuing to see strong growth in GTA+ adoption with each passing quarter."

The important part here is that the subscription is seeing "strong growth" every quarter. This implies more people are subscribed to the service now than they were months ago. It is worth mentioning that the "test drive and purchase of an array of vehicles" part refers to The Vinewood Car Club feature, added in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The feature was introduced in the most recent quarter and has apparently helped contribute to GTA Online's monthly subscription doing as well as it has recently.

Other Earnings Call news

There were a few other minor notes from the Take-Two Interactive Earnings Call worth pointing out for fans of the Grand Theft Auto series:

Strong performance from Grand Theft Auto V and Online: Take-Two Interactive praises these two games and NBA2K23 for exceeding expectations.

Take-Two Interactive praises these two games and NBA2K23 for exceeding expectations. Grand Theft Auto V sales: This game has sold over 185 million copies worldwide.

This game has sold over 185 million copies worldwide. Grand Theft Auto Online player base news: In June, Grand Theft Auto Online had more gamers playing the title in history, apart from the pandemic months.

In June, Grand Theft Auto Online had more gamers playing the title in history, apart from the pandemic months. GTA Trilogy mobile release date: It's still labeled as "TBA."

No official Grand Theft Auto 6 news was released, although there were hints that the title could launch between 2024 and 2025.

The success of GTA+

The Vinewood Car Club was added to Grand Theft Auto Online on June 13, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This monthly subscription has been controversial within the player base. Although some might see it as greedy and unnecessary, the recent Take-Two Interactive Earnings Call indicates that the service is constantly growing every quarter. Thus, there must be a good amount of people paying for it every month.

Subscribers usually get the following rewards:

$500,000

A free vehicle

New rotation of The Vinewood Car Club's current selection of automobiles or motorcycles

A free property or upgrade to an existing business

Free clothes

A boost to some jobs' money and RP

Access to Shark Cards+

Minor benefits like free fast traveling with Taxis and Gun Vans' icon always appearing on the world map

Each month has its own selection of unique rewards. Even if no exact figures are published for GTA+ sales, it's clear that the service is here to stay since it continues to gain new subscribers.

Poll : Have you paid for GTA+ every month since it came out? Yes No 0 votes