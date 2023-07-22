Are the GTA+ bonuses worth it? (July 20-August 16, 2023)

Anybody indecisive about this new month's benefits for GTA+ should know that the rewards are pretty good. This month's essential bonuses include the free Penaud La Coureuse and a 50% discount on all HSW vehicles. Note that the Penaud La Coureuse is an HSW vehicle, which profits from that discount. Some HSW conversions on other vehicles could cost over a million dollars, so there is plenty of money to be saved here.

There are some other GTA+ benefits worth discussing further in more detail. It is worth mentioning that not every player will consider this month's bonuses to be of good value for them. Likewise, some people would pay for membership no matter what. This article is merely for the efficient players who are still undecided.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

GTA+ bonuses for July 20 to August 16, 2023, are pretty good

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



GTA+ Members can claim their free Penaud La Coureuse sports car at The Vinewood Car Club, now through August 16. Plus, get a complimentary Car Lift for your Auto Shop, new Lime Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint, 50% off HSW conversion costs, and more:

The main draw of this month's benefits is the free inclusion of the Penaud La Coureuse. This car, when equipped with its HSW upgrade, is the best vehicle for many Sports car races due to its superior lap time, based on Broughy1322's data. For instance, the HSW Penaud La Coureuse has a record of 0:56.139, whereas the second-place HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT has a time of 0:59.292.

A few seconds' difference is a huge deal in races. It's not as if the Penaud La Coureuse is only suitable for those activities. This car has Imani Tech, which could equip either a Remote Control Unit or a Missile Lock-On Jammer, giving the automobile extra utility in Freemode.

Remember, this vehicle benefit came out on the GTA Online weekly update that debuted this car.

50% discount on all HSW vehicles

The Penaud La Coureuse is one of the vehicles with HSW conversions (Image via Rockstar Games)

A 50% discount is quite generous. Here's how it affects the top five most expensive HSW conversions:

Bravado Banshee: $1,840,000 $920,000

$920,000 Shitzu Hakuchou Drag: $1,450,000 $725,000

$725,000 Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT: $1,418,000 $709,000

$709,000 Bravado Buffalo EVX: $1,415,000 $707,500

$707,500 Ubermacht Sentinel XS: $1,374,000 $687,000

On a related note, the HSW upgrade for the Penaud La Coureuse now only costs $409,000 for GTA+ members for this month's bonuses.

Other GTA+ bonuses from July 20 to August 16, 2023

The aforementioned HSW discounts are just one of several bonuses this month (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of other benefits that may entice some players:

The Vinewood Car Club test drives

20% off several Vinewood Car Club vehicles (Toreador, Cyclone II, and more)

Free Auto Shop Car Lift

Free Santo Capra x Manor Suit and Suit Pants

Free Manor Surano Jacket

Shorter cooldown on Downtown Cab Co. fast travel

Gun Van's location is marked at all times

$500,000

Free CEO/VIP Abilities

Free Vehicle Requests

Access to Shark Cards+

1.5x cash and RP on Junk Energy Time Trials

2x cash and RP on Exotic Exports

1.5x cash and RP on Land, Air, Open Wheel, and Stunt Races

Most of these are excellent little bonuses, although many won't be the reason to subscribe for GTA+. Still, they're good to know if you're primarily interested in the Penaud La Coureuse and HSW conversion discounts. Potential whales will also love Shark Cards+ since they get 15% more value as subscribers.