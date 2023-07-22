Are the GTA+ bonuses worth it? (July 20-August 16, 2023)

Anybody indecisive about this new month's benefits for GTA+ should know that the rewards are pretty good. This month's essential bonuses include the free Penaud La Coureuse and a 50% discount on all HSW vehicles. Note that the Penaud La Coureuse is an HSW vehicle, which profits from that discount. Some HSW conversions on other vehicles could cost over a million dollars, so there is plenty of money to be saved here.
There are some other GTA+ benefits worth discussing further in more detail. It is worth mentioning that not every player will consider this month's bonuses to be of good value for them. Likewise, some people would pay for membership no matter what. This article is merely for the efficient players who are still undecided.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.
GTA+ bonuses for July 20 to August 16, 2023, are pretty good
The main draw of this month's benefits is the free inclusion of the Penaud La Coureuse. This car, when equipped with its HSW upgrade, is the best vehicle for many Sports car races due to its superior lap time, based on Broughy1322's data. For instance, the HSW Penaud La Coureuse has a record of 0:56.139, whereas the second-place HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT has a time of 0:59.292.
A few seconds' difference is a huge deal in races. It's not as if the Penaud La Coureuse is only suitable for those activities. This car has Imani Tech, which could equip either a Remote Control Unit or a Missile Lock-On Jammer, giving the automobile extra utility in Freemode.
Remember, this vehicle benefit came out on the GTA Online weekly update that debuted this car.
50% discount on all HSW vehicles
A 50% discount is quite generous. Here's how it affects the top five most expensive HSW conversions:
- Bravado Banshee:
$1,840,000$920,000
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag:
$1,450,000$725,000
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT:
$1,418,000$709,000
- Bravado Buffalo EVX:
$1,415,000$707,500
- Ubermacht Sentinel XS:
$1,374,000$687,000
On a related note, the HSW upgrade for the Penaud La Coureuse now only costs $409,000 for GTA+ members for this month's bonuses.
Other GTA+ bonuses from July 20 to August 16, 2023
Here is a list of other benefits that may entice some players:
- The Vinewood Car Club test drives
- 20% off several Vinewood Car Club vehicles (Toreador, Cyclone II, and more)
- Free Auto Shop Car Lift
- Free Santo Capra x Manor Suit and Suit Pants
- Free Manor Surano Jacket
- Shorter cooldown on Downtown Cab Co. fast travel
- Gun Van's location is marked at all times
- $500,000
- Free CEO/VIP Abilities
- Free Vehicle Requests
- Access to Shark Cards+
- 1.5x cash and RP on Junk Energy Time Trials
- 2x cash and RP on Exotic Exports
- 1.5x cash and RP on Land, Air, Open Wheel, and Stunt Races
Most of these are excellent little bonuses, although many won't be the reason to subscribe for GTA+. Still, they're good to know if you're primarily interested in the Penaud La Coureuse and HSW conversion discounts. Potential whales will also love Shark Cards+ since they get 15% more value as subscribers.