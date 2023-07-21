Why GTA Online's new Penaud La Coureuse is worth buying

The brand-new Penaud La Coureuse is a vehicle that many GTA Online players should consider buying, particularly if they're on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game on these consoles offers HSW upgrades. Such modifications push this new car over its limit, so much so that it is now the Sports class' fastest vehicle regarding lap time (based on Broughy1322's findings).

It's not just the performance of the Penaud La Coureuse that's worth praising, though. This car can also equip Imani Tech modifications, which are always helpful. Like other vehicles capable of supporting such upgrades, this new car is durable against multiple direct hits from RPG explosives.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

The Penaud La Coureuse is one of the best Sports cars to own in GTA Online

The default Penaud La Coureuse is pretty solid in lap time but leaves much to be desired when it comes to top speed. Here's Broughy1322's data for this car:

Lap time: 1:00.811 (7th in Sports)

1:00.811 (7th in Sports) Top speed: 114.25 mph (81st in Sports)

By comparison, the HSW version is significantly better in GTA Online:

Lap time: 0:56.139 (1st in Sports)

0:56.139 (1st in Sports) Top speed: 142.5 mph (4th in Sports)

When equipped with HSW upgrades, its lap time is several seconds faster than the second-place option. That means the Penaud La Coureuse is by far the best Sports car for races where players will make several turns. Even other HSW options are much slower in lap time. For example, the HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT has a lap time of 0:59.292, and that vehicle is the second-best option in terms of lap time in this class.

Useful outside of races

GTA+ members can get this car for free up until August 16, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Only a small bunch of vehicles have Imani Tech upgrades in GTA Online. The Penaud La Coureuse is one of them. That means players can either equip a Remote Control Unit or a Missile Lock-On Jammer on it. The former allows gamers to summon it like an RC vehicle, but the latter is more beneficial for general Freemode content.

A Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents other players from targeting the driver with homing-missile weapons. They can still shoot at the car if they're good enough, yet that's a skill most gamers honestly lack. That means some GTA Online players won't be able to grief the driver in any meaningful way.

Verdict

It's one of the best new cars from the San Andreas Mercenaries update (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should know that the Penaud La Coureuse is a viable car worth getting. The main factors to consider before purchasing it are:

Do you plan to do Sports races?: If yes, this car is a must-have with its HSW upgrade.

If yes, this car is a must-have with its HSW upgrade. Are you on current-gen consoles?: Only the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports have HSW upgrades.

Only the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports have HSW upgrades. Do you already have a good Imani Tech vehicle?: If not, then this car could be your first one.

Of course, anybody who likes the general aesthetic of this new car may want to get it as eye candy. Thankfully, this vehicle is something most players shouldn't regret purchasing since it has several objectively good qualities, like its amazing lap time and access to Imani Tech upgrades.