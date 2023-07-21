Which real-life car is Penaud La Coureuse in GTA Online based on, and is it worth buying?

More drip-feed content from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, has officially been introduced to the game recently. One of the most noteworthy additions is the brand-new Penaud La Coureuse. It is a compact electric sports car based on a real-life car designed by the reputed vehicle manufacturer Renault.

Besides its interesting design, Rockstar Games' newest addition to its 2013 title features great performance capabilities. That said, let's take a closer look at which real-life car the Penaud La Coureuse is based on and if it is worth buying in GTA Online.

Renault R5 Turbo 3E is the real-life car on which GTA Online's Penaud La Coureuse is based on

The Penaud La Coureuse is Rockstar Games' iteration of the real-life all-electric car Renault R5 Turbo 3E. On Renault's official website, the R5 Turbo 3E is described as an efficient, 100% electric, high-performance vehicle.

Both 2022's Renault R5 Turbo 3E and the Penaud La Coureuse, added with the latest GTA Online weekly update, share a strikingly similar design, with ever so slight differences that can be a little hard to spot.

Just as Renault's R5 Turbo 3E is a tribute to the 40-year-old R5 Turbo 2, La Coureuse's description on Legendary Motorsport states it as a redesign of an in-universe French car from the 1970s.

However, where the R5 Turbo 3E can hit a top speed of around 124.00 mph, La Coureuse only manages to go as fast as 114.5 mph or 184.3 km/h, according to performance tests conducted by GTA Online YouTuber, Broughy1322.

While that top speed is far from desirable, many reasons can compel players to buy it in the game.

Is the Penaud La Coureuse worth buying?

Although Penaud La Coureuse's top speed ranks 81st in the Sports Car category, its quick acceleration helps it in recording the 7th fastest lap time (1:00.811) out of 104 cars.

Additionally, players can equip La Coureuse with HSW Performance Upgrades for $818,000 from Hao's Special Works, post which it can achieve a top speed of 142.5 mph or 229.3 km/h and a lap time of 0:56.139.

While its improved top speed ranks 4th best in class, the new lap time is the fastest in the Sports Car category by a fair margin, followed by the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT.

HSW Performance Upgrades are only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Grand Theft Auto 6 is also rumored to release only on these consoles and PC.

That said players on all platforms can equip Penaud La Coureuse with Imani Tech upgrades to reinforce it with Missile Lock-On Jammers and Armor Plating. All of these abilities make it definitely worth buying.

Those interested can buy Penaud La Coureuse for $1,990,000 from Legendary Motorsport. Additionally, GTA + subscribers can get it for free from the Vinewood Car Club or the aforementioned website for a limited time.

