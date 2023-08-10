GTA Online weekly update for August 10-16, 2023, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is finally released, giving a boost to Bunker business and adding a brand new Cayo Perico adversary mode. From now till August 16, 2023, players can earn triple bonuses on completing Ammunition Contract Missions and double rewards on Bunker Sell Missions. The Weaponized Conada also debuted today as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed content.
Rockstar has also re-added three fun adversary modes to the game – Trading Places (Remix), Occupy, and Extraction. The car showrooms have also received new stock of weekly vehicles, along with some enticing discounts to check out before the next GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update is better than last week’s event (August 10 to August 16, 2023)
New content
- Assault on Cayo Perico
- Buckingham Weaponized Conada
Returning adversary modes
- Occupy
- Extraction
- Trading Places Remix
3x Cash and RP
- Ammunition Contract Missions (deliveries)
2x Cash and RP
- Bunker Sell Missions
- Assault on Cayo Perico
2x Boost
- Bunker Weapon Research Speed
Players who own Bunker can earn a good amount of money without relying upon any of the GTA Online money glitches.
New batch of showroom cars is available for the week (August 10 to August 16)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- HVY Insurgent
- HVY Nightshark
- Declasse Walton L35
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Mammoth Squaddie
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Ocelot XA-21
- Pegassi Torero
Podium Vehicle of the Week (Lucky Wheel)
- Nagasaki Outlaw
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Pegassi Toros
HSW Premium Test Ride vehicle (available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only)
- Pegassi Weaponised Ignus
Test Track Vehicles
- Pegassi Reaper
- Annis Euros
- Dinka Veto Classic
Time Trials for the week:
- Time Trial – Route 68
- HSW Time Trial – East Vinewood
- RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats
- Premium Race – Senora Freeway
- Junk Energy Time Trial – Mirror Park
The latest GTA Online podium car, the Nagasaki Outlaw, is a 2-seater exposed UTV based on the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo.
List of GTA Online weekly discounts and unlockables one should know about (August 10 to August 16)
Unlockable reward:
- Ammun-Nation Baseball Tee
- Atomic Rally Spec livery for MonstroCiti
40% off
- HVY Nightshark
- Annis Euros
- HVY Insurgent
- Ocelot XA-21
- Mk2 Weapon Upgrades
30% off (Explosive weapons)
- Molotovs
- Homing Launcher
- Sticky Bombs
- Rocket Launcher
- Railgun
- Grenade Launcher
- Proximity Mines
- Remote Bombs
30% off (properties)
- Bunker
- Bunker upgrades and modifications
This week, players have a lot of money-making opportunities to boost their daily hustle while waiting anxiously for Grand Theft Auto 6.
