GTA Online weekly update for August 10-16, 2023, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is finally released, giving a boost to Bunker business and adding a brand new Cayo Perico adversary mode. From now till August 16, 2023, players can earn triple bonuses on completing Ammunition Contract Missions and double rewards on Bunker Sell Missions. The Weaponized Conada also debuted today as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed content.

Rockstar has also re-added three fun adversary modes to the game – Trading Places (Remix), Occupy, and Extraction. The car showrooms have also received new stock of weekly vehicles, along with some enticing discounts to check out before the next GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is better than last week’s event (August 10 to August 16, 2023)

New content

Assault on Cayo Perico

Buckingham Weaponized Conada

Returning adversary modes

Occupy

Extraction

Trading Places Remix

3x Cash and RP

Ammunition Contract Missions (deliveries)

2x Cash and RP

Bunker Sell Missions

2x Boost

Bunker Weapon Research Speed

Players who own Bunker can earn a good amount of money without relying upon any of the GTA Online money glitches.

New batch of showroom cars is available for the week (August 10 to August 16)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

HVY Insurgent

HVY Nightshark

Declasse Walton L35

Pegassi Zorrusso

Mammoth Squaddie

Luxury Autos Showroom

Ocelot XA-21

Pegassi Torero

Podium Vehicle of the Week (Lucky Wheel)

Nagasaki Outlaw

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Pegassi Toros

HSW Premium Test Ride vehicle (available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only)

Pegassi Weaponised Ignus

Test Track Vehicles

Pegassi Reaper

Annis Euros

Dinka Veto Classic

Time Trials for the week:

Time Trial – Route 68

HSW Time Trial – East Vinewood

RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats

Premium Race – Senora Freeway

Junk Energy Time Trial – Mirror Park

The latest GTA Online podium car, the Nagasaki Outlaw, is a 2-seater exposed UTV based on the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo.

List of GTA Online weekly discounts and unlockables one should know about (August 10 to August 16)

Unlockable reward:

Ammun-Nation Baseball Tee

Atomic Rally Spec livery for MonstroCiti

40% off

HVY Nightshark

Annis Euros

HVY Insurgent

Ocelot XA-21

Mk2 Weapon Upgrades

30% off (Explosive weapons)

Molotovs

Homing Launcher

Sticky Bombs

Rocket Launcher

Railgun

Grenade Launcher

Proximity Mines

Remote Bombs

30% off (properties)

Bunker

Bunker upgrades and modifications

This week, players have a lot of money-making opportunities to boost their daily hustle while waiting anxiously for Grand Theft Auto 6.

