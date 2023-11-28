5 fastest armored cars in GTA Online (fully upgraded)

GTA Online has a huge roster of vehicles and offers something for everybody. Considering the hostile nature of most multiplayer lobbies, it is natural that a lot of players like to drive around in armored cars. However, it's imperative that these vehicles are capable of going fast as well to avoid explosives and rockets. But it can be a little tricky to find this combination in the game.

Armored vehicles in GTA Online, as the name suggests, have an extra layer of protection to guard players against bullets, Homing Missiles, grenades, and other explosives. However, this extra weight also makes the vehicles comparatively slower. Fortunately, Rockstar has added some cars that can protect you while zooming past enemies with ease.

This article lists five of the fastest armored cars that GTA Online players should have in their garage.

Vapid Imperator, Pegassi Toreador, and more of the fastest armored cars in GTA Online that offer both protection and speed

5) Vapid Dominator (Arena)

Category: Muscle

Top Speed: 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

The Vapid Dominator (Arena) is a variant of the standard Dominator that offers armor and a rocket boost for quick acceleration. To obtain this car, players will first need to purchase the normal Dominator for $35,000 and then spend an additional $1,132,000 to convert it to the Arena variant. It takes four Homing Missiles to take out this vehicle after fully upgrading it.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Category: Sports

Top Speed: 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) [Base] and 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) [with HSW]

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the best Sports cars in GTA Online that offers excellent top speed alongside a ton of customization options. This includes the Imani Tech plus and extra Armor Plating upgrades.

Players will need to spend a whopping $2,380,000 to purchase this vehicle and then pay an additional $1,418,000 for the HSW Performance Mod upgrade to boost its base top speed as well as acceleration. However, this allows the Stinger TT to take on 12 Homing Missiles before it blows up.

3) Vapid Imperator (Arena)

Category: Muscle

Top Speed: 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h)

The Vapid Imperator (Arena) is another armored car in GTA Online that can achieve good speed without being an easy target for Oppressor MK II and other pesky vehicles in the game.

While players must spend $2,284,940 to own this car, it is worth every penny. The vehicle can endure four Homing Missiles and other explosives. However, players must fully upgrade the Imperator to access the complete protection that it offers.

2) Pegassi Toreador

Category: Sports Classic

Top Speed: 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h)

The Pegassi Toreador not only offers armor and speed but also several other special abilities. Players can turn this car into a submarine and take it underwater. Coupled with that, the Toreador has an infinite amount of missiles to annihilate the enemies.

However, it does come with a whopping $4,250,000 price tag that a lot of beginners in GTA Online might find intimidating. After equipping all the available armor upgrades, it will take six Homing Missiles to take down the Pegassi Toreador.

1) Annis ZR380 (Arena)

Category: Sports

Top Speed: 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h)

The Annis ZR380 (Arena) is a weaponized armored car that offers great protection from explosives while being capable of reaching crazy top speed. It also comes with a rocket booster that provides quick acceleration to escape tricky situations.

Those interested will need to spend $2,138,640 to own the car in GTA Online. After a full upgrade, it is capable of handling four Homing Missiles before blowing up. However, the speed makes up for it, making the Annis ZR380 (Arena) a dangerous vehicle in capable hands.

Notably, there aren't any leaks or rumors suggesting the inclusion of these cars in GTA 6.

