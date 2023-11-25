5 most customizable cars in GTA Online after the Black Friday 2023 update

GTA Online offers a wide variety of vehicles that have something for everybody. However, some specific vehicles offer more customization options than others, making them special in the game. Since Grand Theft Auto has some of the best vehicle customizations and upgrades, it is natural that people wish to purchase a car that offers the most upgrades.

The ongoing Black Friday weekend is the perfect opportunity for players to obtain these vehicles and equip all sorts of upgrades on their cars, from modified exhausts to turbochargers. This article lists five cars with the widest range of such customization available in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 cars in GTA Online that have the most number of customization options

5) Pfister Comet S2

Vehicle Class: Sports/Tuner

Sports/Tuner Cost for full upgrade: $526,879

The Pfister Comet S2 is a relatively new GTA Online car featured in the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021. It is one of the variants of the standard Comet that offers a variety of customization that players should purchase during the GTA Online Black Friday 2023 sale.

Since it is a tuner vehicle, players can lower the vehicle's stance and equip low-grip tires that allow for better drifts at corners. Pfister Comet comes at a price tag of $1,878,000, which is suitable for the 70+ upgrades that it offers.

4) Overflod Entity MT

Vehicle Class: Super Car

Super Car Cost for full upgrade: $1,246,190

Overflod Entity MT is one of the vehicles that can equip the HSW Performance Mod upgrades. Thus, it is one of the most customizable and the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. It was added to the online multiplayer with the Los Santos Drug Wars update in 2022.

Players should save $2,355,000 and purchase this car during the ongoing weekend sale. However, they will need to spend another $850,000 to equip the HSW mods to boost the vehicle's top speed. Apart from this, the car offers tons of other customizations that will transform it according to the player's taste.

3) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Vehicle Class: Sports

Sports Cost for full upgrade: $701,544

Being a relatively older vehicle in GTA Online, the Annis Elegy Retro Custom still offers many customization options that players love and can equip. This car was featured in the Import/Export update in 2016 and has been quite popular ever since.

To own this vehicle, players will first need to purchase the standard Annis Elegy RH8 for $95,000, then take it over to Benny's Original Motor Works and spend another $904,000 to get this custom variant. Players can use the ongoing Black Friday weekend to upgrade this vehicle and transform it according to their liking.

2) BF Weevil Custom

Vehicle Class: Muscle

Muscle Cost for full upgrade: $459,455

The BF Weevil Custom is one of the most fun vehicles in GTA Online that was introduced with the Criminal Enterprises update in 2022. This is the custom variant of the Weevil, which is a good muscle car in the online multiplayer.

However, players will need to spend some extra cash to purchase the base model for $870,000 first and then spend an extra $980,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works to obtain the custom variant of the car. Players can change almost everything in the car, including the tires, engine, and hood, to turn it into a completely different beast.

1) Karin Calico GTF

Vehicle Class: Sports/Tuner

Sports/Tuner Cost for full upgrade: $664,914

The Karin Calico GTF is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online that was added to the game with the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021. Since it is a tuner car, it offers various customization options that help the players perform better drifts and control the vehicle at tight corners.

One will need to spend $1,995,000 to purchase this car and then some extra cash on the vast customization and upgrades that Rockstar Games has added for it. These options range from simple interior colors to turbo tuning that changes not only the looks but also the vehicle's performance.

Rockstar plans to keep adding plenty of interesting content to the game during holiday seasons and other events while they prepare for the eventual release of Grand Theft Auto 6. So, players should use these opportunities to stock up their garages.

