5 insanely fun vehicles to try in GTA Online (August 2023)

GTA Online has hundreds of vehicles, so some of them are bound to be fun to drive in August 2023. Enjoyment is subjective. Hence, the main criteria here is that each car, plane, etc., has to have a unique feature that makes it stand out from your average vehicle. Insanely high top speed, boosters, and other rare aspects tied to automobiles will be relevant for the list this article presents.

The fun GTA Online vehicles mentioned below are not ranked in any particular order. Although this list is for August 2023, the automobiles listed in this article should remain relevant in future updates unless any of these entries receive a serious nerf.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five fun vehicles to own in GTA Online (as of August 2023)

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

A Mammoth F-160 Raiju (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $6,855,000 (Trade Price is $5,141,250)

Where to purchase: Warstock Cache & Carry

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is GTA Online's fastest plane by a significant margin. Its top speed of 232.5 mph is almost 10 mph more than the second-place option, the Buckingham Pyro. Do note that the Mammoth F-160 Raiju also currently holds a record for being the fastest vehicle in this entire game.

No GTA Online weekly update coming this month includes another plane, meaning its feat is safe. That said, this vehicle is not just impressively fast, either. The Mammoth F-160 Raiju also has VTOL (it can even fly upside down with this feature active). Its weapons include an Explosive MG and Missiles, making this fighter jet quite deadly against most NPCs and players.

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju also has a stealth mode in case you don't want to be detected by others or wish to lower your Wanted Level to two stars.

2) Pegassi Toreador

A Pegassi Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $4,250,000

Where to purchase: Warstock Cache & Carry

It's rare to see a car capable of going underwater in GTA Online. The Pegassi Toreador is one of the few fun vehicles capable of doing so. However, that's not the only advantage it has. This Sports Classic is also deceptively durable, as you'll need six homing missiles to blow it up.

Don't forget that this vehicle also has infinite missiles and a booster, the latter of which can help propel its speed quite highly. The car doesn't even have a special icon on GTA Online's map, meaning other players might not even know you're in the Pegassi Toreador before it's too late.

3) MTL Brickade 6x6

A MTL Brickade 6x6 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,450,000 (free if you do all the First Dose missions)

Where to purchase: Warstock Cache & Carry

One obvious thing to praise about GTA Online's MTL Brickade 6x6 is that it's this game's only vehicle capable of installing the Acid Lab business. This operation is very profitable, but that's not the sole reason to consider getting the MTL Brickade 6x6. Another huge advantage of it is that this car is fun to drive.

This ride plows through basically anything it bumps into. Its top speed of 89.25 mph isn't bad. Other players can't really destroy you easily, either, since it takes 48 missiles to blow this truck up. You also get the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C for free when you own the MTL Brickade 6x6, meaning you receive a decent motorcycle to use whenever you want.

4) Karin Futo GTX

A Karin Futo GTX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,590,000 ($1,192,500 at Trade Price)

Where to purchase: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Many drifting JDM cars can be fun to own in GTA Online, with the Karin Futo GTX being a popular beginner's choice. What sets this ride apart is its ability to make smooth turns around corners quite effortlessly, especially if your build focuses on its drifting capabilities. If the GTX's price is too high, you can steal a random Karin Futo off the street and drive that.

On a related note, the original Karin Futo was one of the few vehicles leaked to be in Grand Theft Auto 6. The superior GTX version isn't confirmed to be in that game yet. However, players should still find it a lot of fun to mess around with if they're seeking something more realistic than the previous options.

5) MTL Cerberus

A MTL Cerberus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,870,300 ($2,910,000 at Trade Price)

Where to purchase: Arena War

It doesn't matter if you get the Apocalypse, Future Shock, or Nightmare variant of this truck since they all have the same fun features worth analyzing. Arena War vehicles are usually fun (and underrated), with the MTL Cerberus arguably being the most fun to drive among options in this category.

This entry is heavy and can easily bulldoze through traffic with its booster. Plus, the ride has a flamethrower — it's rare to see any vehicle use this weapon in GTA Online, with the only other obvious contender being the Invade and Persuade RC Tank.

Of course, this truck also offers the usual Arena War customization options that can even make the MTL Cerberus do a vertical jump.