5 reasons to get the new GTA Online F-160 Raiju jet after the latest update

The F-160 Raiju is a brand-new expensive jet worth getting in GTA Online. You should complete the latest update's On Parade mission to unlock its Trade Price and save almost $1.7 million. Even those who don't mind paying the full price will get plenty of value from this aircraft. This article highlights the most notable features offered by this military jet.

Note that this plane is best suited for combat. Hence, the information detailed below will be tied to its capabilities to destroy its targets. There are also some handy utilities fairly unique to this plane worth mentioning.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons to buy the F-160 Raiju jet after the recent GTA Online update

1) Stealth Mode

Stealth Mode makes it hard to spot (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are less than a dozen vehicles in GTA Online capable of using Stealth Mode as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The F-160 Raiju is one of the few options with this gameplay feature. Stealth Mode allows its pilot to go off the radar and reduce Wanted Levels from three stars or higher to just two stars.

The only downside is that players can't use weapons in this mode, which is fine, considering this feature's primary purpose is to help reposition oneself. The rare Stealth Mode is always a plus for a vehicle's viability.

2) It can fly upside down in VTOL

A plane having VTOL is great for giving the aircraft more vertical mobility. However, the F-160 Raiju takes it a step further by being able to fly upside down in VTOL. GTA Online is a wild game regarding realism, so seeing the new jet travel in this state is interesting.

Plenty of planes can fly upside down, but this aircraft does it better while also in VTOL. It's not uncommon to see other players flying the jet this way, especially if they're trying to be elusive and change their movement options.

3) Solid weaponry

Its weapons are dangerous for whomever they hit (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two main weapons associated with the F-160 Raiju jet in GTA Online:

Front Cannons

Missiles

The former has a slower rate of fire than other fighter jets, yet it is still lethal enough to destroy most objects it comes into contact with in the game. You should know that the high-skill floor associated with this vehicle can make this weapon difficult to use early on.

However, if you master the front cannons, you will find the plane incredibly rewarding. The low-skill floor options of infinite homing missiles are also available with the aircraft.

4) Fantastic for Freemode grinding

Any Freemode mission where you have to destroy something in GTA Online is easy with this jet (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a GTA Online player is pursuing a mission where they can use any aircraft, the F-160 Raiju is a fantastic choice. It's blazingly fast and has terrific weapons, an amazing combo for grinding. Much slower vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II are often used, so a stronger aircraft is bound to be even better.

The jet is also useful for defeating other players who may try to attack you in Freemode. There aren't many planes capable of going toe-to-toe with this aircraft, let alone those with a good chance of winning against an equally skilled opponent.

5) Good for PvP

The sheer speed and mobility of the F-160 Raiju in GTA Online make it hard for many players to hit it. While it's too early to tell if the F-160 Raiju is the best plane for dogfighting, it is one of the more viable options available as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Facing the F-160 if you're not also in an aircraft can place you at a massive disadvantage. Invite Only Sessions are available for those getting griefed too hard by somebody operating this aircraft.

