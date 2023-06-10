Is GTA Online pay-to-win in 2023: What new players should know about the popular game

GTA Online is a game with microtransactions, but it's not exactly pay-to-win. While some features are locked behind a paywall, those gameplay elements are minor in the grand scheme of things. For example, GTA+ usually just includes a free vehicle, some clothes, a property, etc., once a month. Similarly, the act of using The Vinewood Car Club's test drives in Freemode might only be available for those who pay.

That might seem like a big deal at first glance, but it really isn't. GTA Online enthusiasts can always own good vehicles and use them everywhere without paying for a monthly subscription. This game's main "pay-to-win" aspect is that players can buy massive amounts of Shark Cards to get the money to buy whatever they want.

You can pay-to-win in GTA Online in 2023, yet many F2P players can succeed just fine

GTA+ and Shark Cards aren't essential to the core gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two primary microtransactions that new GTA Online players should know:

Shark Cards (also called Cash Cards)

GTA+

Anybody interested in them has to spend real-life money to get their in-game rewards. The more "pay-to-win" microtransaction is Shark Cards. For beginners unaware of this feature, you essentially pay real money to get GTA$. Most of GTA Online revolves around obtaining money to purchase items.

The Vinewood Car Club is the newest addition that could be considered a very slight "pay-to-win" feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

That means a new player could theoretically spend a few hundred or thousand dollars on this game and already possess all vehicles and properties that they want. By comparison, you could also pay $5.99/£4.99 monthly on GTA+.

That subscription gives you different rewards each month. Usually, it includes:

$500,000

A free vehicle

A free property

Free clothes

Some bonuses related to a specific moneymaker

Vinewood Car Club (as of San Andreas Mercenaries)

These are nice bonuses, but none of them are essential.

Why you don't need to spend any money to win in GTA Online

It's easy to get in-game money as it is already (Image via Rockstar Games)

This game has a few pay-to-win aspects. However, F2P players can complete all missions, get all properties, etc., without spending a dollar on microtransactions. The main difference between F2P enthusiasts and those who spend money on this game is that the former group has to grind more.

If you're new to this game, try to save up to $2,200,000 to buy a Kosatka to repeatedly farm The Cayo Perico Heist. That moneymaker can give players ~$900,000 to over a million dollars, depending on your Primary Target and if you collect any Secondary Targets.

The Cayo Perico Heist is still very good for solo players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Passive moneymakers like the Nightclub, Arcade, and Agency can also help players accumulate plenty of free money just by virtue of an in-game day passing. The best moneymakers may vary from one week to another depending on what the event week is boosting and what exploits might be available.

It is worth mentioning that skill is extremely important in PvP. Those who spent a lot of money on this game can still get destroyed by a F2P player since no vehicles or guns are exclusive to real-money purchases.

Poll : Do you regularly play pay-to-win games? Yes No 0 votes