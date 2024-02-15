5 reasons to own Vapid Caracara 4x4 in GTA Online

The Vapid Caracara 4x4 in GTA Online is an underrated vehicle and deserves more attention from the community. Among the plethora of vehicles available in the game, certain things make this truck a viable choice of transport. Now, while the veteran players know these features, newbies often get confused when purchasing a vehicle from this category.

Well, it is normal to feel lost since there is no way to check out the actual performance of the vehicle before purchasing it in the game. So, this article will highlight some of these features and offer five reasons why you should purchase the Vapid Caracara 4x4 in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Off-road performance and four other reasons to purchase the Vapid Caracara 4x4 in GTA Online

1) It looks great

Most players appreciate Rockstar Games for keeping the design of the Vapid Caracara 4x4 rather simple and basic. However, this does not take away from the fact that this pick-up truck looks great. This is mainly thanks to the developers using the 13th-generation Ford F-150 as the base for the design.

Its vented hood with large front grills gives it a rather muscular look. The front lights are also set a little inside the vehicle, which protects them to some extent during crashes. The back side is also simple, with space for luggage. Overall, the Caracara 4x4 is a nice vehicle that is simple yet charming.

2) It's performance

Since the Caracara 4x4 is an off-road vehicle, most players would not expect much from its top speed. However, thanks to its inline-four engine combined with the six-speed gearbox, it can push up to 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h).

This is quite a decent speed for such a heavy vehicle, considering the Caracara 4x4 weighs around 2,480 kg. On top of that, it also has decent acceleration that allows you to start quickly without feeling laggy or left behind. While it is certainly not made to compete against sports cars in GTA Online, it will not let you down in any other instance.

3) It's made for off-roading

Even after Rockstar Games has added several other options in this category, the Vapid Caracara 4x4 still remains one of the best options if you wish to go off-road. It has a great clearance that allows you to traverse over boulders and rocks with ease.

On top of that, the AWD offers great control over the vehicle. Combined with its weight and suspension, the Caracara 4x4 gives excellent off-road performance that makes it a pleasant ride across swamps and rough gravel roads. So, if you're tired of the concrete pavement and wish to explore nature, this vehicle will be a great companion throughout the journey.

While it might not be the most customizable vehicle in GTA Online, there are still some great options that will prepare it further for the rough terrain.

4) It's relatively cheap

Price is one of the important factors that is considered when purchasing a vehicle. Fortunately, the Vapid Caracara 4x4 is a great bang-for-buck option. This vehicle costs $875,000 and can be purchased from the Southern S.A. Super Autos store.

However, one can obtain it for free this week by participating in the GTA Online Prize Ride challenge. This is an excellent opportunity to get this vehicle in the game without spending a penny. You can also wait till the game offers the Caracara 4x4 at a discount. However, there isn't a way to know when this might happen.

5) It's a fun ride

While the Vapid Caracara 4x4 might not be the fastest or the most customizable vehicle in GTA Online, it is still quite a fun ride in the game. If you're tired of the same old cars that have great handling and offer no challenge at all, then riding around the town in this vehicle will release your boredom.

You will experience the challenge of turning it on tight corners when stealing it during the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery this week. However, these conditions make you aware of and appreciate the vehicle much more. It is not a standard sports car that goes fast and smooth but a bulky truck that needs care and driving skills.

Apart from the Vapid Caracara 4x4 being offered as a Prize Ride, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is also offering some great discounts on other things that will make your grind easy in the game.

