5 of the worst vehicle designs in GTA Online so far

GTA Online has a huge vehicle roster consisting of some amazing vehicles. Some are really fast, while others are masters of traversing uneven terrain. While Rockstar Games rarely compromises when it comes to looks, there are several vehicles in the game that have some of the worst designs ever. This makes them ugly and completely out of place.

Sometimes the original vehicle that the design is based on is itself boring, but other times, the developers make some unnecessary changes that make the car or the truck look very bad. These are some of the vehicles that players hate simply because of how they look.

This article will list five such vehicles whose design was botched by Rockstar Games.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Zhaba, Tezeract, and 3 other ugly vehicles in GTA Online

1) Dundreary Regina

The Dundreary Regina is a Sedans car in GTA Online that simply focuses on practicality more than on design. It has a low design with a flat and elongated front hood. The backside also looks squashed and forcibly shortened, making it look quite ugly.

The car is based on the real-life Chevy Caprice wagon and possesses most of its looks. However, the in-game variant does not look great and seems bland and uninspiring. This is mainly because there are some beautiful vehicles in the sedan category that one can purchase. Unfortunately, the Dundreary Regina is one of the vehicles that will appear in GTA 6 as well.

2) Rune Zhaba

Rune Zhaba looks like a hunk of metal on large wheels. It is a four-seat off-road vehicle in GTA Online that is both ugly and expensive. It has a huge set of wheels that resemble monster trucks, but the main body is just a metal box sitting on top of everything. Since there are much faster cars in GTA Online with off-roading capabilities, this vehicle loses its importance.

While the Rune Zhaba is based on the real-life SHERP ATV, it fails to deliver the charm of the original vehicle. On top of that, one will need to spend $2,400,000 to purchase it in the game. However, most players consider this a little too much for what Zhaba has to offer in terms of look and performance.

3) Pegassi Tezeract

While most of the Super Cars in GTA Online have great design, the Pegassi Tezeract, on the other hand, looks rather weird. It is not inherently ugly but does not look amazing, either. It has a small front hood with a little gap between it and the front windshield.

The backside is also nothing special, with its spoiler making the vehicle look even smaller. However, the most out-of-place part is its front wheels. The fenders make them look protruding and weird, ruining the looks of the car. This is one of the reasons why most players are not willing to spend $2,825,000 for it.

4) Vapid Peyote Gasser

The Vapid Peyote Gasser is a Muscle car in GTA Online that has decent performance but looks simply weird. The short backside attempts to make it compact, but the elongated front hood makes it look completely out of place.

Raising the front side of the car does not help it at all but makes it even uglier. The raised front also makes the tires look small, which ruins the vehicle's design and makes it undesirable when it comes to design and looks. Since the vehicle is no longer available in the stores, anyone trying to personally get a look will need to wait for a GTA Online weekly update to showcase this car.

5) Benefactor LM87

Another Super Car on the list is the Benefactor LM87. While it isn't ugly, it does not look as good as other cars in the category. It is a one-seat vehicle inspired by the real-life Sauber Mercedes C9 and Mercedes-Benz C11.

Unlike the original cars, the LM87 failed to impress most of the players as they did not like the rather compact and squashed look of the vehicle. The small frame, with its compact front and backside, also did not help its case. The spoiler also does not look exactly great on the car and seems out of place.

Check out our other GTA Online articles:

Best cars for freemode missions || Latest weekly update details || Fastest accelerating cars || Best cheap cars || Imani Tech vehicles you should avoid || Fastest Sports cars || Best low budget vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : What do you prefer more in a vehicle in GTA Online? Looks and design Performance 0 votes