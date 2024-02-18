5 of the best cheap cars in GTA Online that look expensive

GTA Online features a vast collection of vehicles with a variety of uses. While some are made to tackle uneven terrain, others are track beasts. However, players don't often consider the performance when purchasing a car in the game, since looks and design are both impactful and fulfilling when riding across Los Santos. However, similar to performance, good looks also come with bigger price tags.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games has added some excellent-looking cars in the game that are surprisingly cheap. This makes them a great pick for players who want a car that feels cool and has an amazing design even if it isn't extremely fast or durable against explosives.

So, if you are looking for similar suggestions, then this article will offer you a list of five cars that look expensive but won't rip a hole in your pocket.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 cheap cars in GTA Online that have great looks

1) Vapid Dominator

Muscle Car is one of the best categories in GTA Online for players looking for design as well as performance. The Vapid Dominator is one of the cheapest cars in the category that one can purchase. However, it does not lose its amazing looks despite its mere $35,000 price.

This is mostly thanks to Rockstar Games using the real-life Ford Mustang for its design, giving it a muscular yet sleek look. It also delivers a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) which further shocks new players when they take the vehicle's price into account.

2) Pfister Comet

Although Rockstar Games has removed the Pfister Comet from the in-game store, it can still be obtained through the GTA Online weekly update rotation. The compact, sleek, and sporty look of the car oozes an expensive aura but is one of the most affordable Sports Car that also delivers decent performance.

Few people could guess that it only costs $100,000 to own this beauty in the game. The Comet's amazing design is based on the real-life Porsche 911, which gives it that luxurious and superior look. Moreover, one can reach a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) with this vehicle in the online multiplayer with ease.

3) Dewbauchee Rapid GT

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT is yet another Sports Car in GTA Online that looks expensive but is relatively cheap. While it is no longer a part of the in-game store, Rockstar Games keeps rotating it with the weekly updates. Even with its sleek design which is mostly based on the real-life Aston Martin Vantage, the car costs only $132,000.

When it comes to performance, the Dewbauchee Rapid GT offers a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) along with decent acceleration and handling. This is much more than what most players first expect of the car after hearing the price. However, others are mostly in awe of its amazing design and looks.

4) Invetero Coquette

The Invetero Coquette is another Sports Car on the list that looks quite expensive but will only cost you $138,000 to own. Since it is no longer available at the in-game stores, Rockstar Games usually brings it during events or with frequent rotations alongside the GTA Online weekly discounts.

The developers used the real-life Corvette C7 and 2014 Corvette Stingray as inspiration for this vehicle, giving the Invetero Coquette its iconic look. Along with its flashy design, the car also offers a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) which is quite good for the price range.

5) Coil Voltic

Rockstar Games always goes with inflated prices when it comes to Super Cars in GTA Online. However, if you are looking for something that looks great but won't rip a hole in your pocket, then the Coil Voltic is the perfect option for you.

While this car won't win you races with its average performance and 106.00 mph (170.59 km/h), Voltic is a fun ride that only costs $150,000. The Coil Volitc is based on the real-life Tesla Roadster and Lotus Elise. Unfortunately, it has been removed from the stores, so you will need to wait for the developers to bring back the vehicle during one of the weekly update events.

