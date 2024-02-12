5 of the best GTA Online drip-feed vehicles of all time

GTA Online often drip-feeds vehicles that are part of major updates. This means players need to wait for Rockstar Games to gradually add all the new cars and trucks to the game. The studio usually does this to keep players interested in the game for a longer period. However, getting new content slowly can be quite frustrating.

There have been some drip-feed cars GTA Online fans were extremely desperate to get. Not only are these vehicles beautiful, but they also offer amazing performance, making the wait completely worth it. This article will list five vehicles that were drip-fed and ended up becoming very popular in the community.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA Online drip feed vehicles that became very popular

1) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online was a drip feed vehicle that was added as part of The Criminal Enterprises update, which was rolled out in 2022. While it might be a wacky-looking vehicle that might also end up in GTA 6, this two-seater Muscle Car offers astonishing speed despite its looks.

This automobile can reach a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h) after a full upgrade, which makes it one of the fastest cars in the game. Players need to first purchase the standard BF Weevil for $870,000 and then upgrade it to the Custom variant for an additional $980,000. The customization options and speed this enhancement offers are well worth that money.

2) Penaud La Coureuse

Fans of Sports cars in GTA Online were delighted to get the Penaud La Coureuse with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It was another drip-feed vehicle that eventually made its way to the game, and players were excited to try out an electric Sports car that could go fast.

The Penaud La Coureuse can reach a top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h) while looking small and pretty. On top of that, players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can equip the HSW Performance Upgrade that makes this car go as fast as 142.50 mph (229.33 km/h).

While one will need to spend $1,990,000 to purchase this ride, it is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades. This allows it to equip the Missile Lock-On Jammer, which is a lifesaver in public lobbies.

3) Western Reever

GTA Online has some fast motorcycles. A drip-feed vehicle, the Western Reever was released as part of The Contract update and was also advertised as the fastest motorcycle in this game.

While it can reach a top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h), players will usually need to do wheelies or employ a speed glitch to reach that astounding speed. However, even without exploits, it is fast. This makes it perfect for races and normal exploration.

The vehicle is available for $1,900,000; however, one can wait for a GTA Online weekly update to get it at a discount.

4) Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister Comet S2 was part of the Los Santos Tuners update drip feed. This beautiful vehicle is a Sports and Tuners Car that can equip the Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires that make it glide smoothly across uneven surfaces.

On top of its drifting capability, this car can also reach a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h), making it a great choice for races as well. However, one will need to spend $1,878,000 to own this vehicle, which is a little high. However, the customization and the overall performance of the vehicle make it worth its price.

5) Ocelot Virtue

GTA Online has several fast armored cars that offer both protection as well as speed. The Ocelot Virtue is undoubtedly one of the best examples of this. It was introduced as a drip-feed vehicle with the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Not only can this car reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), it is also compatible with Imani Tech upgrades that can stop missiles from locking onto it and provide armor plating to the vehicle. This latter enhancement makes the automobile quite durable, as it can tank 12 homing missiles before blowing up.

However, the best part is that players can get this vehicle for free by completing the First Dose and Last Dose missions of the Drug Wars DLC update. One can also spend $2,980,000 if they don't want to do that.

