Florida Joker wants a role in GTA 6; won't sue Rockstar Games anymore

Florida Joker is back, but he now wants to make peace with GTA 6 developers Rockstar Games instead of suing them. The controversy between the two parties has taken an interesting turn lately with the former stating that he would not be suing the developers despite having threatened them with the same previously on multiple occasions. In a recently posted TikTok video, Lawrence Sullivan, aka Florida Joker, expressed a desire to work with the developers and voice the GTA 6 character allegedly based on him.

The Florida Joker previously threatened to work with the GTA 6 hacker and demanded $10 million from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 Florida Joker controversy takes another turn, Rockstar Games hasn’t responded yet

As seen in the aforementioned TikTok clip, the Florida Joker has once again created another video in which he addresses Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games. However, instead of threatening to sue them this time, he wants to work on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 video game.

Here’s what he stated in the new 72-second-long TikTok video:

“Rockstar, Take-Two, we gotta talk, we gotta talk. I’m not suing you’all anymore. I’m not suing you’all. But you’all still out of your goddamn nuggets. It’s been two whole months. Two months. You still haven’t reached out to me. Still haven’t DM’d me.”

After claiming that he won’t be suing them anymore, he stated his desire to voice the GTA 6 character allegedly based on him:

“Let’s do what’s right. Show me like $50K, $100k. Let me voice the character. Let me go to the meet-and-greet. Let me go when the game is released sign, take pictures with the fans. Come on, man! We make worldwide news. Every blog, every news outlet covered me on the game. Everyone knows who I am, trust me… Rockstar, we gotta talk. I’m not suing you. Take-Two, I’m not suing you. Let’s do what’s right. Let me voice the character. Let me promote the game.”

The Florida Joker then claimed that he helped build up hype for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 release:

“I’m making the game more relevant. People want to play it. I’m the reason why the game is so hyped right now. So Rockstar, Take-Two, we gotta talk.”

Rockstar Games hasn’t responded to any of the demands or allegations made by the Florida Joker so far.

