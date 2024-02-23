5 fastest accelerating GTA Online cars in 2024 (post-The Chop Shop update)

GTA Online has a vast roster of cars; some offer insane speed, while others are great at tackling rough terrain. A few vehicles, on the other hand, have amazing acceleration that allows them to go 0-100 mph in the blink of an eye. These are some of the best options if you're thinking of heading out into races since the one who starts first has the most chances of victory.

Unfortunately, there is no way to test out the acceleration of the cars without purchasing them in-game. This poses a problem for everybody but mostly affects new players who have limited funds and want to purchase a good car.

So, this article will list five cars with amazing acceleration in GTA online that will help you recover from crashes and regain the lost momentum quickly.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 GTA Online cars with the best acceleration based on stats

5) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is a fantastic sports car in GTA Online that has stylish looks thanks to its design based on the real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale. It also has a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in the game.

On top of that, the car has good acceleration that allows it to reach its maximum speed in under seven seconds. This is because of its V16 engine, which produces enough power and torque to make it go 0-62 mph (100 km/h) quite quickly. However, the Grotti Itali RSX costs a whopping $3,465,000, which is quite a huge sum for new players.

4) Lampadati Corsita

The Lampadati Corsita is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online and boasts a top speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h). Its V12 engine packs a punch, thanks to which it has amazing acceleration. This allows the car to go from a standstill to 62 mph (100 km/h) in three to four seconds. This is quite a stat for a Maserati MC20-inspired sports car in the online multiplayer mode.

On top of its excellent performance, the Lampadati Corsita is quite good-looking. However, you must spend $1,795,000 if you wish to add this car to your garage.

3) Obey Omnis e-GT

The Obey Omnis e-GT is a car in GTA Online that has set new standards for performance. It is an armored Sports car that not only has great acceleration and top speed but is also compatible with the Imani Tech upgrade. This means you can equip the Missile Lock-On Jammer as well as the extra Armor Plating.

Coming to stats, the Obey Omnis e-GT has a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h), which might be comparatively slow. However, it only takes around 2.5 seconds to go from a standstill to 62 mph (100 km/h). This is quite amazing and will allow you to recover from crashes in an instant. However, you must spend $1,795,000 to obtain this Audi e-Tron GT-inspired car in the game.

2) Coil Cyclone II

Super cars in GTA Online have some of the best stats in the game, and the Coil Cyclone II is here to prove this right. This electric Super Car not only has great acceleration and top speed but also offers the HSW Performance upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This further boosts its base top speed from 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) to 141.00 mph (226.92 km/h). On top of that, it can reach 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in a mere 1.7 seconds, making it extremely quick. You will need to drive around a bit to get used to the acceleration and handling of this car. This Rimac Nevera-inspired car also costs a whopping $2,250,000.

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is the fastest-accelerating car in GTA Online. This beast only takes 1.5 seconds to go from a complete standstill to 62 mph (100 km/h). Paired with its top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), this armored super car is the perfect option for both races and normal driving across the map.

Although this Lotus Evija-inspired car costs $2,980,000, you can complete the First and Last Dose missions to obtain it for free. Its compatibility with the Imani Tech upgrades also makes it worth the effort. Once obtained, you can install the Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor plating to make it extremely durable.

