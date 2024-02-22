Top 5 vehicles that returned in GTA Online this week (February 22 to 28)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is here and has brought back some vehicles that Rockstar Games decided to remove from this game. Players are still very disappointed by the developer's decision to do so. Thankfully, one can use the weekly rotations as a chance to obtain some of these vehicles.

Between February 22 and 28, the studio is offering handsome discounts on a few of these rides, making them worth purchasing and adding to your garage. However, the number of admirable vehicles currently available can make things slightly confusing. Moreover, Rockstar Games has also introduced a new car with this update.

To help gamers get one or more returning vehicles between February 22 and 28, this article will list five interesting options.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The following list has been arranged based on the writer's personal preferences.

5 of the best returning GTA Online vehicles one can obtain this week

5) Vapid Peyote Gasser

Yes, the Vapid Peyote Gasser is an old car in the game that has been extensively used only for Drag Races. However, this does not mean that it is bad by any means. It's quick, stylish, has flair, and can easily perform wheelies.

These alone make it one of the best-returning cars this week in GTA Online. Vapid Peyote Gasser is also capable of reaching a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h), which is quite all right, considering it's a Muscle Car. The ride also gets its fabulous looks from the real-life first-generation Ford Thunderbird.

In the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, you can obtain it for a mere $563,500.

4) Übermacht Zion Classic

The Übermacht Zion Classic is a Sports Classics Car in GTA Online that was removed alongside several other vehicles. It is quite an underrated option that several players don't know much about, which is the reason why they might miss it. This is even more true because of the newly released Declasse Impaler SZ.

Its design is based on the real-life first-generation BMW M6, which gives this car a solid old-school look. Packing decent power, it is able to reach a top speed of 113.75 mph (183.06 km/h) and comes with good handling as well as acceleration. This makes it a good pick for general driving around the city as well as in missions.

One can pick up the Übermacht Zion Classic for a price of $568,400. This is after a generous 30% discount that the game is offering at the moment.

3) Vapid Bullet

Rockstar Games has removed some good-looking cars from GTA Online, and the Vapid Bullet is one of them. While this one is not the fastest Super Car, topping out at only 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h), it was still a popular car. This is because of its design, which is based on the real-life Ford GT.

Currently, players obtain this car and drive it around the city of Los Santos. Unfortunately, GTA Online is not offering a discount on the vehicle. However, this is not an issue because the Bullet only costs a mere $155,000, making it one of the cheapest cars in the game.

2) Invetero Coquette

The Invetero Coquette is yet another beloved car that was unfortunately removed by the developer for no apparent reason. It's a beautiful vehicle inspired by the Corvette C7 and 2014 Corvette Stingray that turns heads everywhere it goes.

Apart from looking cool, this Sports Car can also reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h), which is excellent for races. The vehicle also has decent handling. This makes it a great option in GTA Online overall.

While the Coquette currently doesn't have a discount on its price tag, it only costs $138,000, which is dirt cheap for the style and performance this ride offers.

1) Vysser Neo

When it comes to excellent-looking cars in GTA Online, the Vysser Neo is undoubtedly among the finest. It's a Spyker C8 Aileron and Maserati 3200 GT-inspired Sports Car that is beautiful and offers great performance.

This vehicle's top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online and ensures that you stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, its design makes sure you get noticed by everybody.

That said, you will need to spend $1,875,000 to obtain this car. But, this will be money worth spending because of everything that Vysser Neo offers.

Check out our other interesting Grand Theft Auto articles:

Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid || Weekly Event details || Latest podium vehicle || Removed vehicles || Latest Salvage Yard vehicles || GTA Online Penthouse || Update 1.68 patch notes || Diamond Adversary Series ||Übermacht Rebla GTS || 10 things for solo players ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want these vehicles to return permanently to the in-game stores? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes