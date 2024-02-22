5 reasons to own a Penthouse in GTA Online in 2024

Among the various GTA Online properties that one can purchase, the Penthouse is rather underrated. New players don't see much point in spending millions on a luxury apartment when they can go for something else. While this does make sense, the Penthouse offers several more features that will come in handy in most of the situations in the game.

Now, it is undoubtedly a big decision for any beginner to spend such a large amount of money in the game. It becomes trickier when spent on a Penthouse and not on something like a vehicle or a business.

So, this article will offer you five good reasons why purchasing a Penthouse in GTA Online is worth it in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons you should own a Penthouse in GTA Online

1) Allows you to fast travel

While it is great to use your cars and helicopters to travel across Los Santos, time is of the essence when there is a high-stakes mission involved. During these scenarios, fast-travel comes in handy, and the Penthouse will help you with this situation.

You can also use this property to teleport yourself to some specific locations across the map. This is very useful in dangerous public lobbies and when you're on a tight schedule and don't want to waste your time driving across Los Santos.

2) Spawn at the Diamond Casino

The Diamond Casino is an important location in the game because this is where you can check and try your luck in obtaining the GTA Online Podium vehicle. However, it can be a hassle to drive all the way to the resort each day.

Well, purchasing the Penthouse will resolve this issue as it will spawn you at the Diamond Casino, completely removing the driving time that you'd otherwise spend. This is quite useful when looking for a quick in and out and spring the Lucky Wheel.

3) Unlocks the Casino Story Missions

The Casino Story Missions, unlike the Diamond Casino Heist, is a set of missions that you can participate in and complete in the free mode of the game. However, you will need to purchase a Penthouse before you can trigger them. Purchasing this property will allow you to register as a VIP and call Agatha Baker for these tasks.

There are six main missions that you can obtain from her, and they can be completed solo. On top of that, they also generate a decent amount of money that will sustain you for some time. But, if you're not in for the money, rest assured because the Casino Story Missions are quite fun.

4) The interior decorations are extensive

Unlike other properties in GTA Online, Penthouse has a rather huge array of decorations you can access. You can use this opportunity to go ballistic and choose to reshape the looks of your luxury place the way you want.

To make things better, the current GTA Online weekly update is offering a 30% discount on the Penthouse Decorations this week (February 22-28, 2024), making things interesting for everybody. Since the game has evolved from being just a shooter, these types of things allow players to show their artistic sides as well.

5) Provides a nice garage as well as Limousine Service

If you are tired of driving in the game and don't want to call a cab, the Penthouse has got you covered. Not only does this property come with an excellent 10-car garage upgrade, but you also get free Limousine Service.

You can call onto it whenever you wish to take a stroll across Los Santos or Blaine County, but don't feel like driving. It is a fast-travel feature where you enter the vehicle, and then it drops you at the desired location.

It saves you a lot of time and effort to evade griefers in the game. Well, the Limousine Service is just one of the perks of spending millions on the Penthouse in GTA Online making it a worthy long-term investment.

Check out our other interesting GTA articles:

Weekly Event details || Latest podium vehicle || Update 1.68 patch notes || 10 things for solo players || Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid || Removed vehicles || Latest Salvage Yard vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you rich or poor in GTA Online? I'm dirt poor and struggling I have more money than I can spend 0 votes