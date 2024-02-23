Is Übermacht Rebla GTS worth getting as a GTA Online podium car?

Each GTA Online weekly update brings a new Podium Vehicle that players can try to obtain through the Diamond Casino. This week, Rockstar Games offers the Übermacht Rebla GTS that one can obtain for free if they're lucky at the spinning wheel. However, some players also wonder if the car is worth all that effort. This is a genuine question because no one would want to waste their efforts visiting the casino daily until they hit the jackpot for nothing.

Well, the Übermacht Rebla GTS is an SUV in the game, and with all the new releases, it can get confusing for some players, especially beginners. So, to help everyone out, this article will offer some details about the vehicle and if it is worth owning in the game.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Übermacht Rebla GTS is a decent car in GTA Online

The Übermacht Rebla GTS is an SUV that was added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino Heist Update back in 2019. By some strange coincidence, it is also the GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week in the game. Now, the big question is if the car is worth going to the casino every day and spinning the wheel, and the answer is yes.

Several factors make the Übermacht Rebla GTS a great car in GTA Online. Even with all the new releases, this SUV has remained one of the fastest vehicles in its category, with a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h). This is quite impressive for a big and bulky car in the game.

On top of that, this fourth-gen BMW X5-inspired car has amazing looks and a design that matches it, making it worth owning. So, it should be a prime target for all BMW fans in the game. Since the vehicle usually costs around $1,175,000, it is also the best opportunity to obtain it for free as a Podium Vehicle.

However, even a good car needs some customization, and fortunately, the Übermacht Rebla GTS has you covered. It boasts a range of upgrades and customizations that allow you to change the car's aesthetics alongside its performance to some extent.

It can accelerate and handle much better after you install some available performance upgrades. This alone makes it worth the effort. Since you can obtain it for free as a Podium vehicle, it will leave you with enough cash to spend generously on paint jobs, rims, hoods, exhausts, and other customizations.

In conclusion, the Übermacht Rebla GTS is a great car in GTA Online that is worth visiting the Diamond Casino each day to try your luck. It's not often that Rockstar Games adds a car that not only looks great but also packs decent performance under its hood.

