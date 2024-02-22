GTA 5 Impaler SZ: Performance, price, and more

Impaler SZ is the latest car added to the GTA 5 Online vehicle roster this week. Fans are quite excited to receive two vehicles back to back, and the newest one is here to impress everybody. This sedan has been introduced to the online multiplayer mode as a drip-feed vehicle for the Chop Shop DLC update.

Although players are excited, they'd like to know more about the car before spending cash, which is the logical step to follow. Rockstar Games has gained a bad reputation for adding broken vehicles to GTA 5 Online in these last few updates. Fortunately, Impaler SZ is not one of them and is a great addition.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and discuss how the car performs, what customizations it offers, and how much it will cost.

The Impaler SZ is quite an impressive car in GTA 5 Online

The Declasse Impaler SZ is a surprisingly good car for a Sedan. Rockstar Games decided to base its design on the real-life 1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS. For those unaware, this was one of the most iconic vehicles of its time. Its GTA 5 Online counterpart is equally non-extravagant and relatively clean and sleek.

While the Impaler SZ is not the fastest car in the game, it isn't slow either. Famous GTA YouTuber Broughy1322 has yet to disclose the car's true top speed, but everyone can already agree that it doesn't feel slow in the slightest. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the car even feels rather quirky.

In terms of price, the Declasse Impaler SZ is not one of the cheapest cars in GTA 5 Online. It costs $1,280,000 and can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos. Anyone looking to get a discount must wait for quite some time before the car shows up in the GTA Online weekly update rotation.

For its price tag of around $1.2 million, the Declasse Impaler SZ offers various customization options. Along with the general engine, transmission, brakes, and wheel upgrades, you have quite a few liveries to choose from and some great paint jobs.

These make the car look even more beautiful and elevate its road presence. However, it can also be said that Rockstar Games wants players to let the car keep its stock look as much as possible. Some customizations, like the front hood or the bumper, look out of place and ruin the design. So, keeping the looks relatively stock is the best way to go.

In conclusion, the Declasse Impaler SZ is a great car that won't disappoint. Despite not being the fastest car in GTA 5 Online, it is still quick and handles corners relatively well. It also has looks that match old-school cars, making it the perfect option for collectors.

