5 best cars in GTA Online for completing freemode missions

GTA Online has many freemode missions that players often need to complete to obtain quick cash in the game. However, stepping out in public lobbies is another challenge that comes with griefers, other toxic players, and out-of-hand NPCs. To dodge them, one must be in a flying fortress like the Akula or drive a nice car that can take a beating.

While veteran players already have their garages stocked with these vehicles, beginners often find themselves stuck due to the lack of funds. Also, it can be a little tricky to pick a good vehicle just to head out and complete the freemode tasks.

So, this article has compiled a list of five cars in the game that are perfect for these scenarios. Some of them are fast enough to outrun the danger, while others are packing enough armor to tank Homing Missiles.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA Online cars best suited for completing the freemode missions

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the best cars in GTA Online simply because of how useful it is for riding around town and completing missions. It is a four-door armored Muscle Car that can also equip the Imani Tech upgrades. This makes it one of the best options to head to public lobbies.

On top of being able to use the Missile Lock-On Jammers and extra Armor Plating, the Bravado Buffalo STX can also reach a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the Muscle category.

However, one must spend $2,150,000 to own this 2015 Dodge Charger-inspired car in the game.

2) Imponte Deluxo

The Imponte Deluxo is another car in GTA Online that is not only decently fast but has some nice tricks up its sleeves. It is a weaponized Sports Classics Car, meaning that it can not only drive quite well but also shoot bullets and Homing Missiles at enemies. This makes it quite an excellent choice for completing freemode missions.

On top of that, the Imponte Deluxo can also fly. This is one of its best abilities and what makes it worth collecting in the game. While it is certainly not as agile as the Oppressor MKII in the sky, it can go as fast as 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h).

However, it is worth noting that the car costs a whopping $5,750,000. One can also wait for the car to appear in a GTA Online weekly update rotation, where Rockstar offers it at a discount.

3) HYV Nightshark

There is no better companion when completing freemode missions in GTA Online than the armored weaponized Off-Road beast, HYV Nightshark. It is one of the best cars in the game that you can pick for its price point. While it might not be the fastest vehicle in the game with its top speed of 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h), it is armored to the teeth.

The HVY Nighshark can sustain 27 Homing Missiles and a ton of bullets before blowing up. This is quite a lot of protection for just $1,245,000. On top of that, it also has machine guns to mow down anyone foolish enough to come across your path.

4) Ocelot Virtue

If you want to drive something that does not look like a hunk of metal and has some style, then the Ocelot Virtue is the perfect option. It is an armored Super Car in GTA Online that offers protection and has an amazing design.

Since it can equip the Imani Tech Upgrades, you can also put the Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor Plating, making it one of the safest cars in GTA Online. While not very fast, Ocelot Virtue can still reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h).

However, the best part is that you don't need to spend $2,980,000 to purchase the car as it can obtained for free by completing the First and Last Dose missions.

5) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is another choice for players who prefer both the looks and performance of their vehicles. Not only can this armored Sports Car reach a top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h), but when paired with the HSW Performance upgrades (only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S), it can reach a stunning 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h).

While this is enough speed to outrun most dangers, it can also equip the Imani Tech upgrades, making it safe from the Missile Lock-Ons. The extra Armor Plating also protects the driver better during emergencies. However, you must spend $2,380,000 to obtain this car in the game.

