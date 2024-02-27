Ranked list of all GTA protagonists, from worst to best

There are a handful of GTA games, each with its unique protagonist that dominates the narrative. While some, like Claude, are silent and mysterious, others, such as Trevor, are downright psychopathic. While the community is fond of them all, some are more beloved than others.

With that said, this article ranks all protagonists in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

GTA protagonists ranked from worst to best

12) Claude

Claude is the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 3, the first title in the 3-D universe, which was revolutionary. However, Rockstar Games did not provide any voiced dialogue for him and instead made him a silent, mysterious character. This did not work out well, and Claude ended up being a rather boring protagonist.

11) Tony Cipriani

Tony Cipriani is the protagonist of GTA Liberty City Stories. While his role in the game is fairly interesting, most players can't seem to get over his character in Grand Theft Auto 3. This plain and uninteresting mafia boss is, however, much more interesting when he is the protagonist.

10) Victor Vance

Victor Vance is a great character with a sad backstory and motives to become a criminal. He was betrayed by the armed forces, and the love of his life was killed. That said, Vance would have turned out much better if Rockstar Games focused more on fleshing out his character and offered missions that explored his psychological state of mind.

9) Huang Lee

Huang Lee is the protagonist of GTA Chinatown Wars, a game that is available on handheld consoles and mobile devices. However, even with the limited availability, he manages to make himself quite lovable. The top-down missions in the game were a treat, and Huang's circumstances, as well as motives, felt realistic.

8) Franklin Clinton

Franklin is one of the protagonists of GTA 5, the most successful entry in the franchise. However, the other two main characters often overshadow him, and the story does him little justice. He is depicted as naive in the crime world and needs a lot of hand-holding. While the final mission of the game does allow him to choose the fate of the other two protagonists, the outcome doesn't feel satisfying.

7) Johnny Klebitz

Johnny went from being the level-headed boss of the Lost MC in The Lost and Damned DLC of Grand Theft Auto 4 to getting unceremoniously killed in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, he managed to capture the hearts of the players with his mean yet truthful nature.

Johnny became the leader of the gang after the old boss got caught and tried to keep things afloat. His story is that of betrayal and courage, making him largely popular in the community.

6) Michael De Santa

The old and retired criminal protagonist of GTA 5, who had to return to heists and robberies, is massively intriguing. The game focuses primarily on his story, allowing players to witness how and why he made certain decisions.

He initially comes off as arrogant, but later, it's clear that he has gone through a lot of trouble to build a better life for himself and his family, who don't appreciate him or his efforts. This makes him a relatable character.

5) Trevor Philips

Trevor is one of the most unhinged characters in the entire series. He is insane, doesn't hold back, and remains a complete and utter train wreck. Trevor is a friend of Michael who appears out of nowhere and kills Johhny (the protagonist of The Lost and Damned). This instantly establishes him as a bloodthirsty monster.

Slowly, players learn about how and why he acts like he does and even sympathize with him at some point. Many also enjoy his hilarious dialogues and comic nature.

4) Luis Fernando Lopez

It was a joy to play as Luis Fernando Lopez in GTA 4's Ballad of Gay Tony DLC. Not only is he the most hilarious character in the series, but he is also a true renegade and a loyal friend. These are some of the traits that make him such a lovable and mesmerizing character.

Luis was a bodyguard in Tony's nightclub before later becoming his friend. He is funny and charming while being a tough nut whenever needed. These are some reasons why the community loves him.

3) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti, the first voiced protagonist of the series, is one of the most fascinating characters in Vice City. He is not afraid of anything and is always ready for a challenge.

Tommy is cunning and funny, making him one of the best protagonists in the franchise. Now that GTA 6 is set in Vice City, fans wonder if Tommy will appear in the upcoming title.

2) Carl "CJ" Johnson

GTA San Andreas is one of the best titles in the series, and this is mostly thanks to CJ. He is one of the best protagonists from Rockstar Games' impressive catalog.

Besides being daring, Carl is funny and loyal. He loved his friends and family and went to extreme lengths to protect them. He is also cunning, allowing him to maneuver his way out of tricky situations.

1) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic is undoubtedly one of the best protagonists in the entire GTA series. He is one of the most relatable characters, given his harrowing circumstances. Niko was a war veteran, and the horrors of battle eventually scarred him for life.

However, this did not stop him from being a good person who inevitably finds himself in sticky situations, including dealing with the mafia and gangs.

