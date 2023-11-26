GTA 6 Lucia and Jason: Everything known about the alleged characters

GTA 6's first official trailer is not too far away, but the fans keep getting news about fresh rumors every other day. The Grand Theft Auto community is quite interested to hear more about Lucia and Jason, the alleged protagonist duo of the upcoming title. If the rumors are true, then Lucia will be the first female protagonist of the series, which is quite a big deal. On top of that, there are also talks about her having a child, and that makes things a whole lot more interesting.

On the other hand, there is not much known about Jason except that he is involved with a criminal organization and is somehow related to Lucia. Amidst tons of rumors and leaks, it is natural to feel lost and confused.

This article will explore all the information that is known about the alleged protagonist-duo of the upcoming Gran Theft Auto game.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective, and are based on rumors and speculations.

Lucia and Jason in GTA 6 might be based on the infamous Bonnie and Clyde

Soon after the first leaks about Jason and Lucia featuring in GTA 6 surfaced, people immediately started to think of the infamous American criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. They terrorized the people during the Great Depression by robbing banks and stores with their gangs.

Since this narrative fits quite well within the Grand Theft Auto theme, it is not far-fetched to think that Rockstar Games might be trying to recreate a scene from the pages of history. However, others are leaning more towards these characters representing Luke Glanton and Romania from the movie The Place Beyond the Pines from 2012.

Jason seems to be quite similar to Ryan Gosling's character from the movie, whereas Lucia is the alleged Latina played by Eva Mendes. On top of that, the rumors about the latter having a baby in the game also heavily points towards the game being inspired by the movie.

What more do we know about Jason and Lucia in GTA 6?

Jason was first mentioned by Jason Schreier on X (formerly Twitter) as the only male protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 6. He is a tall white male in his late 20s, and was shown fighting the cops and engaging in high-speed chases in the leaks.

On top of that, Lucia is equally fierce and has been seen robbing stores at gunpoint. She is shorter than Jason, and seems to be of Latin American origin. However, it is possible that Rockstar Games may showcase several other faces in the upcoming GTA 6 trailer in December.

Also, if the rumors about the active aging system are true, then we might get to see the protagonist grow old. This would be a new thing for the Grand Theft Auto games as they have always had invincible characters unaffected by time. However, this is just a rumor, and the information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Things will become much clearer after Rockstar Games drops GTA 6's first official trailer this December. Hopefully, it will clear a lot of doubts that the community has about the game and the main characters.

