5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is still popular

Grand Theft Auto (GTA): San Andreas is a widely popular game that still gives tough competition to many other new video game titles. Despite being two decades old (Released in 2004), the game still tops the charts and remains one of the most replayed games of all time. It is one of the most ambitious projects of Rockstar Games’ 3D Universe, and the same can be noticed in the gameplay.

This article lists five reasons why gamers still love GTA San Andreas in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Five things that keep GTA San Andreas popular even in 2024

1) The characters

San Andreas has the most number of popular characters in the GTA franchise. While Carl “CJ” Johnson is an undefeated king of pop culture, other characters of the 2008 title are equally memorable. Most gamers can easily recognize Sweet Johnson, Catalina, Big Smoke, Ryder, Officer Frank Tenpenny, and many others just by hearing their voice or seeing their image.

Even the secondary characters, such as OG Loc, The Truth, Wu Zi Mu, etc., are widely recognized. Rockstar Games collaborated with various popular actors, voice actors, and musicians to bring the in-game characters to life. As a result, their performances deeply impacted players’ minds, making the characters immortal.

2) Skill improvements

Rockstar Games allows players to improve the skills of CJ, the popular GTA protagonist, which also comes in handy during missions. You can grind the various activities to improve his stamina, shooting skills, swimming ability, sex appeal, body muscle, and many more. Improving CJ’s skills can help you in completing a mission more efficiently.

You can also grind taxi missions, vigilante missions, firefighter missions, etc., to unlock other hidden abilities in the game. The community strongly recommends all players max out CJ’s abilities as soon as possible so they can have a seamless experience later when the gameplay becomes difficult.

3) Diverse map

While the map of GTA 5 is the biggest and most realistic-looking map in the series, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has the most diverse map. Rockstar Games added three major cities and several other minor locations that keep players busy in expeditions for hours.

Moreover, the geographical lock mechanism also creates curiosity among players to explore what’s there on the other side. Los Santos, Las Venturas, and San Fierro have different atmospheres that give the vibe of being in a new location. The map also includes many hidden secrets that surprise eagle-eyed players.

4) Extra activities

In addition to playing the story missions and improving CJ’s skills, Rockstar Games also included many extra activities that make GTA San Andreas special compared to other video games. You can play basketball, dance in nightclubs, play arcade games, go on dates, customize CJ’s appearance, and do many other things.

These activities keep you engaged in the game when you are not in the mood to play the story missions. Moreover, some of the extra activities can earn you money. You can also do various extra activities after finishing the main storyline.

5) Attention to detail

While most new fans praise Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 for their attention to detail in the gameplay, San Andreas is not far behind them. As mentioned above, there are many surprise elements in GTA San Andreas that require just a little attention from you.

For example, when you can pick a camera and point at your Grove Street homies, they pose for a photo. The open world of the game is also very life-like. You can see various shops opening and closing at certain times. These things make San Andreas still popular in 2024.

