5 little features of GTA San Andreas that had a huge impact on its gameplay

Grand Theft Auto (GTA): San Andreas is a treasure chest for eagle-eyed gamers. While most gamers simply play the story and finish the game, Rockstar Games has included special surprises for those who go above and beyond in the sandbox. San Andreas is undoubtedly one of the most popular video games in history due to various factors, and the minor details that impact gameplay are part of the game's appeal.

Some of these minor details are also important for the progression of the narrative. This article lists five little features in GTA San Andreas that significantly influence the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 minor details that have a huge impact on GTA San Andreas’ gameplay

1) Bodybuilding

Bodybuilding or interactable gyms are among the minor things that make GTA San Andreas special. Rockstar Games allows players to hit the gym in-game and change CJ’s appearance. The feature is very similar to real life, where if you balance CJ’s food consumption and exercise, he’ll develop an athletic physique. Otherwise, he’ll grow fat or skinny, depending on what you do.

Surprisingly, CJ’s body type also impacts the story's progress. If you keep CJ fat, the game will not spawn some of the story missions, and others will ask the protagonist to lose his body weight. You’ll also see a decline in CJ’s stamina, where he gets tired after a short run.

2) Territory expansion

Territory expansion is one of the most unique things GTA San Andreas did before any other game in the series. This requires CJ to expand the Grove Street Families' influence by capturing areas dominated by Ballas and Los Santos Vagos. While this looks like a quality-of-life improvement job, some of the missions are directly related to the expansion rate.

Capturing rival gangs’ territories not only increases the Grove Street Families’ influence but also generates extra money and respect for CJ. However, if you do not capture enough territory from other gangs, the story will not progress, leaving you with no choice but to engage in gang warfare. Many first-time GTA San Andreas players get confused over this and wonder why the game is not advancing.

3) Link to another title

Some of the missions in GTA San Andreas have direct links and references to another title in the series. CJ can interact with Claude from Grand Theft Auto 3 and also visit the 3D Universe Liberty City for a different purpose. As such, San Andreas is the only mainstream title in the series that has directly included elements from other games.

Claude appears in the Farewell, My Love… mission before moving to Liberty City with Catalina. However, CJ visits Liberty City during the mission of Saint Mark's Bistro.

4) Skill development

Similar to territory expansion, skill development is also a minor but important aspect of the story, necessary for progression. Skill development is one of the reasons why fans love to replay GTA San Andreas multiple times. While other skills get automatically improved over time as you play the game, Rockstar Games included full-fledged missions for players to improve flying abilities.

The Pilot School is also a temporary dead end where no other missions spawn if you do not complete the course. Unsurprisingly, it is one of the toughest missions to pass in the game. However, old GTA titles are known to punish lazy players, and San Andreas is no exception.

5) Vehicle customization

Before Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online, Rockstar Games introduced extensive vehicle customization in San Andreas. The TransFender garage, where CJ can upgrade and modify any NPC cars, works similarly to Los Santos Customs. This feature is also available in the GTA San Andreas Netflix version.

Although you cannot permanently keep them, customized vehicles are useful during race missions. CJ can also use them in other missions and to traverse the map fast. However, players must remember to store the vehicles inside designated garages so they don’t disappear permanently.

