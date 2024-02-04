5 big differences between Netflix's GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City

The Netflix GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was quite shocking for the fans and the Grand Theft Auto community, but for good reasons. Not only did Rockstar Games fix some of the bugs and glitches, but it also brought the game to mobile devices. While most players were not expecting much from it, the Netflix GTA San Andreas and Vice City were surprisingly good.

However, even within the same package, there are several differences between these games. The Netflix GTA San Andreas is quite better than Vice City in many regards. Well, this article will discuss five of the biggest differences that players will notice between these titles.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 major differences players will notice between Netflix GTA San Andreas and Vice City

1) Graphics

Expand Tweet

While the games in the original trilogy also differed in graphics, it has become more evident in the Netflix versions of GTA San Andreas and Vice City. While both titles look very good, San Andreas has better lighting and textures that allow it to pop up more.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the original lighting and colors return to the game in Netflix's version since the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC and consoles was a disaster with bad textures and completely different lighting.

2) Missions

It is no surprise that there is a huge gap between the number and the quality of missions in San Andreas and Vice City. While the former has both of them in abundance, the latter somewhat lacks in this regard. Since Netflix released these titles on mobile, players have found GTA San Andreas more enjoyable.

This is mainly because the missions in the game feel more natural and are easily playable on mobile devices. The length of the tasks also means that one spends more time in San Andreas than Vice City. It is a big difference that is quite evident between the two games.

3) Features

The Netflix GTA San Andreas performs extremely well in most of the departments, and new players will immediately notice the huge difference between it and Vice City. The latter has a limited number of features compared to San Andreas, mainly because the other game rolled out after it, and Rockstar Games managed to implement many new things to the series.

This is quite obvious when playing both the games on mobile. The developers also had to apply some new things to make the games work on handheld devices, and San Andreas feels more natural when running on them. However, this does not mean that Vice City performs poorly in any regard.

4) Radio stations

Another difference players will notice is the vast catalog of songs on the game's radio in both titles. GTA Vice City is quite memorable with its 80s theme and music, while San Andreas focuses more on hip-hop and other genres. The songs make a big difference when players cruise around the map.

Both games offer a great selection of songs, but San Andreas has more options to choose from. This is another reason why most fans consider it better than all the previous entries in the series, and the game's Netflix version is no different.

5) Overall vibe

The overall vibe that both Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Vice City offer are vastly different. While the latter is more fast-paced with lots of action and a daring protagonist, San Andreas takes a different approach where CJ gets character development throughout the story, making him one of the best characters in the series.

So, while players will feel like complete mavericks completing missions in Vice City, the other title offers struggles and difficulties that make the game and the main character feel more natural and relatable. Since the Netflix version of the Definitive Edition of the games has improved on certain aspects compared to the PC and console versions, players can now feel this difference on mobile as well.

In other news, the Grand Theft Auto community is excited about the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2, as some rumors suggest it will be jaw-dropping.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you find the Netflix GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition good? Yes, it was impressive Nah, not really 0 votes