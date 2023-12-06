GTA 6 map is officially set in Vice City: A brief history of the iconic location

GTA 6's trailer revealed a lot of information and also confirmed the upcoming title will be set in Vice City. This was a major reveal that proved many rumors hinting at this map's inclusion as true. The beginning shot of the beach in Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer was reminiscent of the iconic Vice Beach, and then the big "Vice" sign further suggested Vice City was coming back.

Apart from that, Rockstar Games has released the official website for GTA 6, where it describes this title's map and world in these words:

"Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

This article will dive into the history of the iconic city and explore some of the major locations.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

GTA 6's map location history

The iconic location of Vice City was first featured in 2002 in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, as players got to explore the colorful 80s as Tommy Vercetti. Later on, the location returned to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, which further expanded the city and added new spots to it.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games did not use this map in any of the later games, much to fans' disappointment. This is also a big reason why everyone is so hyped about the next installment returning to the infamous city.

The map was divided into two major parts in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and players got access to the second one after completing certain missions. However, it looks like the developers have expanded it exponentially for the upcoming title.

How the GTA 6 map looks different from the classic Vice City

The VICE sign that was displayed in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The original Vice City map from 2002 was comparatively quite small. While it had a lot of spots and events, exploring every nook and corner didn't take long. So, it is great to know that Grand Theft Auto 6 is expanding the city and features a lot of new locations.

The Vice Beach in the trailer looks huge compared to what the 2002 title has to offer and is crawling with activity. Secondly, at the 30-second mark in the GTA 6 clip, a character can be seen exiting a Cheetah (an iconic car from GTA VC). The location in this scene is quite similar to Ocean Drive. However, it looks jam-packed with NPCs and activity compared to the rather empty streets of 2002's Vice City.

This location looks similar to Ocean Drive from Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some buildings in the trailer follow a similar design to the original game, with opposite steps in front of houses. So, while there are some hints about iconic GTA Vice City locations being included in Grand Theft Auto 6, it is clear that this title will have tons of new locations to explore.

Along with iconic locations, it would be great if Rockstar Games included some characters in GTA 6 from previous titles in this series; they would serve as good Easter eggs for players.

