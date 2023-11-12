5 reasons why CJ from GTA San Andreas is the best character in the series

It's been 19 years since GTA San Andreas first rolled out. Not only did it have a compelling plot and a mesmerizing protagonist, but Rockstar Games also implemented several features in the title that were never seen before. These are just some of the reasons why the fans still fondly remember the game even after so many years.

Over the year, the series has seen several protagonists, but only a few have been able to reach CJ's levels. He is considered by most of the GTA community as the best character in all of the series.

Well, there is truth to this statement, and this article will highlight his features as well as what makes him so lovable.

5 things that make CJ the best protagonist in the GTA series

1) His backstory is heart-touching

Carl "CJ" Johnson is the protagonist of GTA San Andreas and one of the best characters not just in the game but also in the series, mainly due to his backstory. He grew up in a gang-influenced environment in Los Santos but tried to leave everything behind for good,

Unfortunately, his mother was shot dead, forcing him to return and join the Grover Street gang. This is where the story of the game begins before everything spirals down into chaos as CJ tries to find the culprit and also make a name for himself.

The backstory allows the players to sympathize with the character and feel the motivation behind his actions. Big Smoke's betrayal also allows him to grow further into a great character.

2) CJ has one of the quirkiest dialogs in the series

Rockstar Games always makes sure that every character has something witty today. While Tommy Vercetti from GTA Vice City has great lines, CJ does things even better. His vocabulary is not just limited to swearing, and he comes up with sarcastic things to say as well.

This makes him funny and witty while remaining serious during certain circumstances. The dialogs play a big role in portraying his character, and some of them have imprinted themselves in gamers' minds.

There is hardly anyone who hasn't heard the line "Ah sh**, here we go again" in the memes. This is a testament to how ahead of time the writers were with these dialogs and catchphrases.

3) CJ's loyalty to his friends and family is unmatched

GTA San Andreas' core theme is brotherhood, friendship, and loyalty. Even the whole Grove Street Family gang runs on these ideals. In the beginning, we see how Sweet (CJ's brother) is skeptical of him as CJ has left the gang before only to return at a convenient time.

However, this does not deter Carl as he completes tons of missions in GTA San Andreas to prove his worth and loyalty towards everyone close to him. He doesn't think twice before risking his neck for his friends and family, which finally gets him recognition from Sweet as well as the gang.

We also see how he tried to sympathize with Big Smoke even after he betrayed the family and took part in CJ's mother's murder. This sets him apart from every other character in the Grand Theft Auto games.

4) He is crafty and a survivalist

Throughout the story of GTA San Andreas, CJ goes through a lot of things. He is targeted by rival gangs, pestered by corrupt cops, and much more. During these events, he had to either run away or fight his way through.

This is where his skills shine, letting the players see how crafty he can be. Even when he was forced to leave Los Santos and take shelter in San Fiero, he did not give up but rather started a business to save up enough money to get back his position.

While other Grand Theft Auto characters have always supported him in his endeavors, it has mostly been CJ's guts and mind that has gotten him out of trouble.

5) CJ's character arc is one of the best in the series

A character becomes popular with gamers not only because of their looks or dialog but also because of how relatable they are. CJ was forced through several hardships, which molded his character, allowing him to grow and develop.

At the start of the game, he is just another thug who wants to make a big name and doesn't hesitate to kill anyone for his goal. But as the plot progresses, CJ starts rethinking his life and priorities and soon ends up being a nicer person.

In the end, he overcomes all the grief and hardship while being surrounded by friends and family who truly care for him.

These were some things that make CJ one of the best characters in the entire Grand Theft Auto saga. The GTA 6 leaked footage also showed that the upcoming title will have great characters who might give tough competition to the previous protagonists.

Poll : Which GTA protagonist do you like more ? CJ Tommy Vercetti 0 votes