3 new types of weapons that GTA 6 should have

The GTA series has built a massive arsenal of weapons over the years, taking into account all the games. However, there are still some unique weapons that have not been introduced to the series. With Grand Theft Auto 6 gearing up for a full release in 2025, fans expect to see a slew of new features, including different types of weapons.

This should add some nuance to the gameplay, which has become somewhat repetitive. However, while new firearms are a good thing, simply adding more guns wouldn't be enough. Fans need new ways to fight in the game, whether it's against NPCs or other players.

With that in mind, here are three completely new types of weapons that Rockstar should add to GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Three new weapon types that should be added to GTA 6

1) Bows/Crossbows

A weapon that has been demanded by players for ages is the bow. Rockstar needs to add various types of bows and arrows, along with crossbows, to GTA 6. This would make for a new way to stealthily take out enemies from a distance. Rockstar Games could also take it a step further with realistic projectile ballistics, as it would require you to learn how arrows drop down in an arch.

Mastering the bow and arrow and learning its unique mechanic would be far more rewarding than using guns. Rockstar has already added bows and arrows to Red Dead Redemption 2.

Players should be able to use a variety of customizable bows, including recurve and compound. The same goes for crossbows, which should at least have a scope attachment.

2) Paintball gun

A paintball gun could be added to Grand Theft Auto 6 as part of a side activity in the single-player Story Mode. A non-lethal weapon made to have fun with would make for a unique addition to the gameplay. This could allow for a new type of PvP activity in GTA 6 Online as well, where players try to score points instead of kills.

In single-player, this weapon could also open up new possibilities of creating mischief. The game could add a whole new method of vandalism, which can then be tied to a different type of side activity. Rockstar has already added fun non-lethal weapons like the Firework Launcher and the Snowball Launcher in GTA Online for Independence Day and Christmas, respectively.

3) Props as weapons

GTA 6 should also introduce the ability to use random items as weapons. This would not only increase the arsenal, but it would also lead to a variety of possible kills. Rockstar is already experienced with such a system, as they've done something similar in Manhunt. While Grand Theft Auto 6 doesn't need to be as brutal, it could allow players to pick up bricks, dumbbells, or kitchen knives.

This way, almost anything on the map can be used as a lethal object at any time. The Hitman games are possibly the best example of this feature, where Agent 47 can utilize almost any item in his environment as a weapon. Even seemingly non-lethal weapons can be used for executions or as projectiles.

Since GTA 6 is supposed to have a limited weapon-carrying system like in Red Dead Redemption 2, this feature would be extremely useful. You wouldn't have to worry about not being able to bring a specific close-quarters weapon, as you could just pick up a similar item instead. Grand Theft Auto 4 allowed players to pick up props as well, although none of the items were lethal.

