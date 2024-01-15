GTA 6 limited-weapon system rumor upsets some fans

With GTA 6 on the horizon, new rumors about the upcoming title tend to crop up every other day. While most are what one may call baseless speculations, others have caught the community's attention. According to a rumor that has been circulating online for a while now, Grand Theft Auto 6 will introduce a limited-weapon system to the series.

This could be similar to the weapon-carrying system from Red Dead Redemption 2, where players can only have a limited number of guns on them at a time. While this works in favor of realism, it has also upset several fans who want a full inventory similar to the previous GTA titles.

Rockstar Games has not yet revealed any information regarding this, but the rumor has already divided the community. While some want the studio to implement the feature, others are against it.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

GTA 6 could have a limited-weapon system, and some fans are not happy about it

In a tweet shared by user @Doonishsan on X, they expressed their feelings about the possibility of GTA 6 having a limited-weapon system. In reply, others stated how a similar feature in Red Dead Redemption 2 worked perfectly and would make the upcoming title feel more realistic.

According to the rumor, players will only be able to carry two handguns and one rifle at a time. However, they will be able to store additional weapons in their car's trunk and access them whenever they want to. This is similar to how Arthur could store his weapons on his horse and use them when required. It is a realistic feature from RDR 2 that many players wish to see in GTA 6.

As mentioned, the rumor has sparked a debate within the Grand Theft Auto 6 community. Here are some notable responses to the post:

Another popular Rockstar Games' title, Max Payne 3, also has a similar system where players can only carry a limited number of guns. This works quite well in the game and allows players to form strategies before engaging in gun fights.

There are also rumors that the studio might add a car refueling system where cars run out of gas, and players will need to either abandon them or reach refuel at a station. This, too, has sparked several debates among fans.

However, these are still rumors, and Rockstar Games has not made an official statement regarding the matter. However, if the studio decides to take inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2's features and gameplay mechanics, they could add a limited-weapon system or something similar in GTA 6 as well.

In other news, the first official GTA 6 trailer has surpassed Minecraft's trailer's total view count on YouTube.

