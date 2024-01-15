GTA 6 trailer beats Minecraft on YouTube

The GTA 6 trailer was released on December 5, 2023, but it has been breaking records since its release. As of January 15, 2024, the one-minute-and-31-second clip has more than 167,783,450 million views on YouTube, surpassing the Minecraft trailer video, which has garnered over 167,752,509 views to date. The latter was released on December 6, 2011, 12 years before Rockstar Games revealed GTA 6.

GTA 6 trailer surpasses Minecraft, Red Dead Redemption 2, and even Grand Theft Auto 5

As can be seen above, the GTA 6 official trailer has now been watched over 167+ million times on YouTube. Since its release last month, the video titled Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 has surpassed all other Rockstar Games videos on YouTube. This includes fan-favorite trailers and other videos of Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, Grand Theft Auto Online, and more.

Here are the top five most-viewed videos on the developer’s YouTube channel as of January 15, 2023:

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 Grand Theft Auto V Trailer Grand Theft Auto V: Official Gameplay Video Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Trailer #3 Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Trailer #2

The GTA 6 trailer previously made the headlines when it broke three Guinness World Records within 24 hours of its release. The Guinness World Records announced this achievement on December 6, 2023, sharing the list of accolades the game’s trailer achieved. As per their report, here is the list of Guinness World Records the video has broken, including one previously held by popular YouTuber Mr. Beast:

Most viewed videogame reveal on YouTube in 24 hours (90,421,491 views)

(90,421,491 views) Most viewed non-music YouTube video in 24 hours (90,421,491 views)

(90,421,491 views) Most liked videogame trailer on YouTube (8.9 million likes)

In the GTA 6 trailer, the developer Rockstar Games showcased the returning Vice City, new protagonist Lucia, and overall improvements in the graphics. The end of the video states that the game will be released in 2025. According to a press release from Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive on December 5, 2023, the title is slated to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and other entertainment consoles.

Players can expect Rockstar to release the GTA 6 trailer 2 this year, which will likely reveal more information about the game.

