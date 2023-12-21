How to unlock the Snowball Launcher in GTA Online Christmas Update 2023?

GTA Online's Christmas Update 2023 is finally out, adding tons of festive-themed content to the game, including the brand-new Snowball Launcher weapon. Manufactured by none other than Vom Feuer, the heavy grenade-launcher-type weapon can shoot unlimited snowballs at its targets. However, players could wonder how to unlock this unique and exciting arsenal in their collection.

So, let’s learn how to get the Snowball Launcher in GTA Online after the Christmas Update 2023.

GTA Online Snowball Launcher: Getting it is very easy during the Christmas Update 2023 event

The latest GTA Online weekly update gives players an amazing opportunity to get the brand-new Snowball Launcher for free. All gamers have to do is log in to the game anytime between now and December 27, 2023, to unlock the rare weapon.

Once unlocked, one must open the Weapon Wheel and navigate to the Snowball Launcher icon. This step will let them equip the weapon with unlimited ammo.

This item is, so far, the best holiday gift the Rockstar Games has given to all players around the globe this year.

How does the Snowball Launcher perform after the GTA Online Christmas Update 2023?

When it comes to performance, the Snowball Launcher is merely a fun item to collect during the holidays. Players can knock pedestrians down and splatter snow on vehicles with the festive-themed weapon; however, it is not that lethal. One cannot damage vehicles’ headlights and windows with it.

Even the velocity of the Snowball Launcher is very low despite its high range in the HUD, making it less effective for long-range shots.

Additionally, using the Snowball Launcher in public won’t create panic among NPCs. Payers can, however, get a wanted level by using it against the cops or in their vicinity.

What else do players get in the GTA Online Christmas Update 2023?

By logging in between today and December 27, 2023, players can also get the following items for free to celebrate the holiday season in Los Santos this year:

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

Candy Cane weapon

White Xmas Reindeer Hat

Green Xmas Tree Hat

Moreover, the Chop Shop update event continues as it gives multiple free items to collect if haven’t already. Here’s everything to claim by logging in to the game anytime between December 19, 2023 and January 3, 2023:

Rockstar NY Hoodie

Go Go Space Money Hoodie

STD Contractors Tee

San Andreas Republic Tee

Rockstar Silver Jubilee

Rockstar Says Relax Tee

Rockstar Lion Crest Tee

Los Santos Tee

Heist (Michael, Franklin, and Trevor) Tees

Go Go Space Monkey Tee

Bugstars Tee

The Retired Criminal

The Homie Outfit

The Groupie Outfit

Knuckleduster Sport livery (Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT)

With the Christmas Update 2023 here, it’s the best time to celebrate the holidays in Los Santos.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes Not at all 0 votes