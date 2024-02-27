5 most brutal moments in the history of GTA games so far

The GTA series has countless moments, both hilarious and tragic, that are difficult to forget. However, not all moments are memorable in a good way, as some rely on shock value. Rockstar Games has always tried pushing the boundaries with its titles, and some things that happen during missions are a testament to this.

From shocking acts of violence committed by the protagonists to the brutal deaths of several story characters on screen, the Grand Theft Auto series is no stranger to shocking content. On that note, here are some of the most brutal moments from the series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The descriptions in the entries are of a graphic nature.

5 shockingly brutal moments from the GTA games

1) Body Harvest

This mission, given to CJ by The Truth, seems quite straightforward until you come across the Combine Harvester. Once inside the vehicle, the game encourages you to run over Survivalists from whom you stole it. When you run over an NPC with a Combine Harvester, they turn to mincemeat, and bits and pieces of them can be seen thrown out the exhaust.

This is a grisly detail that many players won't forget once they've seen it. The only fault of the Survivalists here is that they were defending what was rightfully theirs.

2) Deconstruction

In this GTA San Andreas mission, CJ shows his dark side. When Kendl comes in at the San Fierro garage and explains how she was harassed by the construction workers next door, Carl decides to avenge her and proceeds to the construction site. He ends up destroying the site, killing anyone trying to stop him, and then buries the foreman alive.

At the start of the mission, CJ implies that he wants to take over the property, but players get no benefit out of the mission. What's worse is that he takes his anger out on someone who probably wasn't even the bad guy, as it was the construction workers who harassed Kendl and not the foreman. The mission seems shockingly out of character for someone like CJ, and yet, it's never brought up again.

3) Johnny Klebitz's death

If you liked The Lost and Damned (TLAD), you probably didn't like GTA 5 because of how Rockstar treated Johnny in the game. The TLAD protagonist is shown to have become an addict and is back with his ex-girlfriend. Both these developments seem out-of-character enough to think that Rockstar retconned his background.

However, the humiliation doesn't stop there, as Trevor is shown violently beating Johnny to death with his boots. He then goes to some Lost members and shows them how he has part of Johnny's brain stuck under his boot. This scene doesn't only seem unnecessary, but it also feels like Rockstar took a dig at fans who liked TLAD.

4) Trevor's death

There's no doubt that Trevor is the most psychopathic protagonist ever introduced in a GTA title. He's a wrecking ball that can cause untold mayhem and destruction. Due to his unpredictable nature, Michael is constantly wary of him, while Ron and Wade are terrified of him. He's constantly bullying and taking advantage of his friends and killing people for simply looking at him funny.

Now, one of the endings in GTA 5 is where Trevor dies while Michael and Franklin live. Trevor's death seems befitting for someone who caused wanton destruction and suffering throughout the story. However, it's still quite brutal to watch as he is burnt alive]= and screams in agony.

5) Molly Schultz's death

The most brutal deaths are all in GTA 5, and the worst one to date is seen when you're almost near the end. Molly Schultz, the lawyer, Senior Vice President, and General Counsel to Devin Weston, escapes with the film reel to Michael's first film, "Meltdown," and as such, the latter chases after her.

As Michael approaches her at Los Santos International Airport (LSIA), Molly runs into a hangar and is sucked into a jet engine. The result is grisly, as not much remains of her other than countless bits and pieces of flesh.

