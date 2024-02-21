RDR2 and GTA 5 fans left divided on Ned Luke's recent comments on an in-game character

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5’s voice actor Ned Luke is in hot water after a comment over an in-game character from Red Dead Redemption 2. Ned recently expressed his displeasure over Dutch van der Linde, a major character in the Red Dead Redemption series. Many fans did not support Ned Luke as he also discredited Benjamin Byron Davis, the voice actor of Dutch van der Linde.

However, some fans are supporting Ned’s statement saying that he has the right to share his personal opinions.

GTA 5’s Ned Luke raises controversy over an in-game character from Red Dead Redemption 2

The entire controversy began on February 20, 2024, when an X user named deb (X/@pacinoslut) asked the popular GTA 5 voice actor why he despises Dutch van der Linde from Red Dead Redemption 2. In response, Ned commented that he neither liked the character nor the performance.

This divided both Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption fans, as Dutch is a very prominent character in the latter video game series. Moreover, Ned’s remarks on Benjamin Byron Davis’ performance also upset many.

A user named Josh Major (X/@WastedCynic) criticized Ned Luke’s response, saying that he should respect other’s performances:

Another user, Synth Potato (X/@SynthPotato), stated that disliking the in-game character is acceptable, but the voice actor is a talented artist:

Many others also criticized Ned for his remarks on Benjamin Byron Davis:

After the heat, the Grand Theft Auto 5 voice actor gave several reasons for his remarks on the Red Dead Redemption 2 character and its voice actor. Some of them are as follows:

While a majority of the community seemed to be against Ned Luke over the matter, some also came out in support of him:

Dutch van der Linde has been a part of the Red Dead series since RDR 1. While he is the secondary antagonist in the first game, in Red Dead Redemption 2, he acts as one of the central characters.

The gaming community has admired both the character and voice actor's performance. Despite the major GTA 5 update, fans are still replying to Ned’s remarks.

