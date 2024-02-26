5 reasons to replay GTA 5 story mode before GTA 6

GTA 5 is one of Rockstar Games' most successful titles that has sold more copies than anything the studio produced. While the game has been out for around a decade, it is the perfect time to replay the story mode before the next installment in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, is released.

The single-player campaign has several things that can be a little hard to discover on your first playthrough. Also, once GTA 6 rolls out, there won't be many reasons for anyone to go back to this title and play its story mode.

Hence, this article will list five reasons to check out the Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode once again before the next title is available.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons you should replay the GTA 5 story mode

1) Discover Easter eggs

Rockstar Games added tons of Easter eggs and other collectibles for you to discover. However, it can be difficult to find all of them the first time. So, it is a second or third playthrough of the story mode before GTA 6 rolls out, which would allow you to 100% complete the game.

You'll also get to unlock all the achievements related to these Easter eggs in the game. Rockstar Games hid some amazing details like outfits and weapons that are pop references or hints toward the older titles.

2) Opt for a different playstyle

GTA 5 is undoubtedly a video game where you get to cause as much chaos as you can. This is the playstyle most players choose during their first playthrough. However, replaying the story mode gives you the chance to go through the missions and pick different, more subtle options.

Instead of going guns blazing, you can pick up a more stealthy approach when completing missions. Some players also try to do pacifist runs where they try not to kill anybody or hurt the least amount of characters. This lets you see the game in a completely new light as you discover all the various options that you have.

3) Pick up other mission options and endings

Almost every mission in GTA 5 has at least two ways to complete it. Most heists allow you to go in either silently or with a bang. So, replaying the game will let you discover all these options you didn't pick the first time.

This would allow you to feel and see the game differently. This also extends to side missions where you have different variations depending on which option you picked and what dialog you chose. So, we recommend going through all of them and discovering all the dialogs and endings.

4) Use mods for a different experience

There are tons of different mods for GTA 5 that let you completely transform the game. So, even after you complete the main story, you can keep exploring Los Santos and complete missions that are not a part of the original game with these mods and scripts.

One can install various mods, ranging from Zombies to the ones that create uncontrollable chaos throughout the city. You can have a lot of fun even without logging into the game's online multiplayer mode. Enjoying the story mode with these mods before Grand Theft Auto 6 rolls out will be a completely different experience.

5) You probably won't pick up GTA 5 once the next game rolls out

GTA 5 is a legendary game that set new standards for the gaming industry and open-world titles. It brought several revolutionary features to the series that are still highly regarded. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a completely different beast.

If any of the release date predictions turn out to be true, almost nobody will have the time or will to pick up GTA 5 and replay the long story mode with all its missions and side activities. This is why now is the perfect time to replay the game while waiting for the next installment to hit the stores. You can relive the nostalgia and see everything that will be improved in Grand Theft Auto 6.

