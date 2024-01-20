5 incredible GTA 5 mods to try while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6

GTA 5 is a decade-old title that has been going strong for many years. Mods are a big reason players are still so invested in it. While most veterans are aware of and use several extensions and scripts to make this title's gameplay experience better, newbies might be confused as to which tools to use.

All sorts of mods are available for Grand Theft Auto 5. While some make its visuals look better, others add more content to the game. Mods can make this title quite fun to play while you wait for GTA 6. But not all the available options are worth installing. As such, this article has listed five mods that will make the experience offered by Grand Theft Auto 5 more fun.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Grand Theft Auto 5 mods to try before GTA 6 rolls out

1) LCPDFR

Anyone who has completed the story mode in Grand Theft Auto 5 and wants to do something interesting should install the LCPDFR mod. It allows you to role-play as a cop and use your authority to arrest NPCs, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The LCPDFR is a highly sophisticated mod that allows players to experience what it's like to be a part of this game's police force. Not only can fans make arrests, they can also engage in high-speed chases across the highway. The available customization options that come with this entry also make it a worthwhile experience.

So, if you're feeling and do not want to play the online multiplayer mode, you can instead install this mod.

Link to download

2) Simple Zombies Mod

Imagine Los Santos suddenly coming under a virus attack, with NPCs turning into zombies that assault you on sight. Well, if you are a fan of zombie movies/TV shows like The Walking Dead and World War Z, then Simple Zombies is the perfect mod for you.

Players will have the full RPG experience using this entry, as they will need to combat thirst and hunger as well as search for food and water throughout the game's map. On top of that, gamers will also need to fortify their safe houses and keep an eye out for survivors. Also, they should try to avoid using guns, as zombies are attracted to sound.

Link to download

3) GangMod

Gang Wars was one of the best features in GTA San Andreas that fans solely missed in the later titles. So, anyone who wants to experience the thrill of taking over enemy territory while having to defend their own should install GangMod.

Once installed, players will have the option to join one of the available gangs and raid enemies to take over their places. Afterward, they will need to be careful of random drive-by events, where rival gang members will try to kill them. This gameplay keeps things interesting and intense, giving the mod its popularity.

Link to download

4) GTA RPG Mod

Anyone looking for a true RPG experience in Grand Theft Auto 5 should install the GTA RPG Mod. Not only does it transform and overhaul the RNG system in this title, it also affects NPC dialogues and their behavior.

This is a great mod for players who want an exceptional role-playing experience that Grand Theft Auto 5 does not offer. It also adds a loot system, a key component in similar video games. So, anyone who wants to transform the game into an RPG should get this mod.

Link to download

5) Mayhem / Carmageddon

While players can make things chaotic in GTA 5 whenever they want, the Mayhem / Carmageddon mod takes things to a new level. It will not only have NPCs driving recklessly and ramming into one another, but vehicles will also randomly start exploding.

The Mayhem / Carmageddon creates uncontrollable chaos that makes it impossible to complete certain missions. So, it is advised that you only use this mod when you have nothing else to do and only wish to kill some time while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Link to download

Mods have always been a part of the GTA titles on PC and will remain so for future games as well.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you installed any mods for GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes