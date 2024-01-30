5 most prominent celebrity cameos in the GTA series so far

The GTA series is full of twists and turns that have taken the community by surprise. However, nothing is more exciting than coming across a celebrity cameo while engrossed in the story or meeting them while completing a mission.

The Grand Theft Auto titles are full of such incidents, and Rockstar Games has brought several amazing celebrities to play a role in their games. While the list of such cameos is quite big, prominent pop culture figures have appeared in some roles in the GTA games. Some received only a few dialogues but left a big impact.

This article will list five of the most prominent celebrities who have appeared in the Grand Theft Auto series so far.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 big celebrities who have cameos in the GTA series

1) Samuel L. Jackson

GTA San Andreas has some of the most iconic characters in the series, and officer Frank Tenpenny falls into this category. Rockstar Games brought in Samuel L. Jackson to voice the obnoxious and corrupt police officer who made CJ's life hell. He's one of the most hated characters in the series as well, thanks to his actions.

Samuel L. Jackson ensured that Tenpenny's character came off as the worst kind of person and used his charming yet commanding voice to bring it out. Tenpenny will always be remembered by Grand Theft Auto fans, and the credit mostly goes to the Pulp Fiction actor for it. It will also be a great surprise if he is one of the celebrity cameos in GTA 6.

2) Ray Liotta

GTA Vice City holds a special place in everyone's heart, mainly due to Tommy Vercetti being the first voiced protagonist in the series. On top of that, Ray Liotta gave a splendid performance that made Tommy such a prominent figure that fans still adore and would love to see him in GTA 6.

Ray brought out that charismatic and confident character of Tommy to life with his voice. Even in interviews, he admitted that it was fun to work with Rockstar Games and that acting as a video game character is more challenging than most people assume. While Ray Liotta might no longer be with us, his work as Tommy Vercetti will forever be remembered by fans.

3) Dr. Dre

There are some great ways to make money in GTA Online, and Contract Missions are one of them. However, fans mostly remember them due to Dr. Dre. He appears as himself during this and the Cayo Perico Heist mission, where players get to interact with his character and complete tasks for the music producer.

Players can also hear several of Dr. Dre's songs on the radio while driving across the game. He is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and prominent celebrity cameos in the GTA series. The missions are even more popular because they offer quite a good sum of money to the players.

4) Jeffrey Crawford "Lazlow" Jones

Hardly any Grand Theft Auto fan doesn't know Lazlow Jones. He has been a constant presence in most of the titles and makes a physical appearance in GTA 5 and GTA Online. Players can find him once they set up their Nightclub as he interacts with them and Tony and can be seen making jokes and "being himself" in the online multiplayer.

While he is one of the characters fans want to see a cameo in GTA 6, it probably won't come to pass because the actor/story writer seems to have parted ways with Rockstar Games. This is quite sad news for everyone who liked to hear him on the radio and see him scuttling around the nightclub in the game.

5) Frank Vincent

Grand Theft Auto 3 players didn't take long to recognize the voice behind the mob boss Salvatore Leone as the veteran actor Frank Vincent. He gained a lot of fame from the Mafia movies and has played amazing roles in several Grand Theft Auto titles, including Liberty City Stories and San Andreas.

His undeniably charming voice, mixed with an authoritative tone, made him a great character in Grand Theft Auto 3. He brought the character to life and made the dialogue believable even though the protagonist spoke no lines. So, Frank was a great addition to make things interesting and epic in the game.

In other news, there is a new rumor floating around the internet about a possible GTA 6 trailer 2 release date. However, Rockstar Games has made no statement regarding this topic.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think there will be celebrity cameos in GTA 6 as well? Yes, most probably Nah, there won't be any 0 votes