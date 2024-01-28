5 celebrities that should do a cameo in GTA 6

Many celebrities have appeared in Grand Theft Auto games over the years, and the trend might continue in the series' next installment, GTA 6. While it would be interesting to see a famous personality playing an integral role in the game's story, the more likely outcome seems to be a cameo. This is usually how they were incorporated in the past.

In this article, we will look at five celebrities who should do a cameo in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is purely speculative, and the following celebrities have not been confirmed to appear in the upcoming game.

Danny Trejo and 4 other celebrities that should do a cameo in GTA 6

1) The Weeknd

Prior to the release of the first official GTA 6 trailer, fan-made versions of the same mostly featured songs from the Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd. His discography fits the vibe of Vice City since many of his songs are reminiscent of 1980s music.

In fact, many specifically want The Weeknd's hit song, Blinding Lights, to be featured on Grand Theft Auto 6's radio. That said, it would be even better if the musician himself did a cameo on the radio or in an in-game concert.

2) Philip Michael Thomas

American actor Philip Michael Thomas is best known for his role as detective Ricardo Tubbs in the hit 1980s TV show Miami Vice. The series was seemingly one of the inspirations behind Rockstar Games' 2002 release, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, in which the actor voiced Lance Vance, a major character.

It should be noted that Philip Michael Thomas's return in GTA 6 as Lance is unlikely, since the game is set in a different universe and the character is dead. However, it would be a treat for veteran fans if the actor could briefly appear and say a few lines, perhaps as himself.

3) Danny Trejo

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto 6 and Vice City are set in different universes. However, some characters, like the Love Fist band members, have appeared in both games. So, it wouldn't be an issue if the rules were bent for Danny Trejo's GTA Vice City character, Umberto Robina, as well.

Danny Trejo has been a part of countless films and TV shows in his illustrious career. It would be interesting to see him interact with GTA 6's Lucia and her currently unnamed partner, either as himself or his character from the 2002 game.

4) Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan is a man of many talents. He is a UFC commentator and comedian but is possibly best known for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Therefore, a great feature would be letting him host Grand Theft Auto 6's iteration of the podcast on the in-game radio.

Alternatively, Joe Rogan could cameo as a stand-up comedian, much like Ricky Gervais did in Grand Theft Auto 4. This could be one of the optional activities in GTA 6's open-world map.

5) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, possibly the greatest footballer of all time, moved to Miami to play for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Inter Miami CF, after lifting the coveted FIFA World Cup in 2022. Since Vice City, a fictional interpretation of Miami, will be in the GTA 6 map, it would be great to see the Argentine maestro appear in-game.

If it is too late to feature Messi in Grand Theft Auto 6, the studio could add him later, possibly as part of a story mode DLC or in the game's currently unconfirmed multiplayer mode, GTA 6 Online.

