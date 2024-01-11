Manni L. Perez gets compared with GTA 6's Lucia again, the resemblance makes the internet talking

Actress Manni L. Perez is heavily rumored to be the actor of GTA 6's Lucia. While she looks and sounds a lot like the upcoming game's female protagonist, no official confirmation has been provided. Nevertheless, fans are busy drawing comparisons between the two. For instance, a recent X post from earlier today compares their side profiles.

Needless to say, the actress heavily resembles the Grand Theft Auto 6 character. Reactions to the post show that many are convinced of her being Lucia's actor in Rockstar's next title, which will be released at some point in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

GTA 6 Lucia's resemblance to her rumored actor Manni L. Perez gets fans talking

As seen in the above X post, Lucia and her rumored actor, Manni L. Perez, look much alike, at least in their side profiles. This comparison has led many fans to believe she might actually be the actor of the upcoming game's female lead.

Fans seem convinced that Manni L. Perez is Lucia (Images via X)

One of the comments made by X user @ragecr3w_ highlighted the fact that the rumored GTA 6 actor and the character even have a similar birthmark under their lower lip.

The comment pointing out similarities in the birthmark (Image via X)

Prior to Manni L. Perez, Ana Esposito was rumored to be Lucia's actor in the upcoming game. However, the former's voice also sounds very much like that of the character, considering the very few lines of dialogue heard in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Furthermore, Manni L. Perez stated in an old interview that she is transitioning her career into voiceover and motion capture, which has strengthened the ongoing GTA 6 rumors about her being Lucia.

That said, until Rockstar or Manni L. Perez officially announces herself as Lucia's actor, the rumors cannot be confirmed. More about the character and her partner, allegedly the second protagonist Jason, might be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2.

The highly anticipated game's second trailer is also expected to show more gameplay and various features. It will also be interesting to see if the character that led to the Grand Theft Auto 6 Florida Joker controversy returns in it.

