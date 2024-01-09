GTA 6 news: Florida Joker gets support from Florida Man as both ask money from Rockstar Games

While the Florida Joker-GTA 6 controversy is yet to end, another individual from Florida has now demanded money from Rockstar Games due to a character in the game's debut trailer resembling him. Just like the Florida Joker, this individual posted a video on TikTok comparing the character to himself, and despite there being some similarities, there is no way to tell if the creation is actually based on him.

The individual has asked Rockstar to pay him as well as the Florida Joker. That said, he seemingly hasn't stated how much he wants from the studio, contrary to the latter, whose demands have now reached a whopping 10 million dollars.

Another man seeks money from Rockstar for featuring a similar character in the GTA 6 trailer

TikTok user @zoeepoppyy recently posted a video asking Rockstar Games to pay for featuring a character similar to him in Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer. He began the video talking about how people have been pointing out that he doesn't have enough chains or dreads in comparison to the character in GTA 6.

However, the Florida Man is convinced that the person is indeed him, and went on to point out similarities between him and the character's nose, teeth, and hair.

Although he didn't threaten Rockstar with legal action, contrary to the Florida Joker, he asked for himself and the latter to get paid. As stated earlier, the character does resemble him to some extent, but that doesn't mean that Rockstar based it on him.

It also seems highly unlikely that the studio will contact @zoeepoppyy. Rockstar seemingly hasn't contacted the Florida Joker either, who has threatened to take legal action against them, and demanded 10 million dollars in his latest video.

While the developer hasn't responded to these threats, some actors of prominent Rockstar Games characters did. In fact, Roger Clark, the actor of Red Dead Redemption 2 protagonist, Arthur Morgan, advised the Florida Joker to use the notoriety to his advantage.

That said, will be interesting to see how things shape up moving forward, and if Rockstar responds to the two individuals in its own way in GTA 6 trailer 2.

